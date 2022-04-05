Pennsylvania Mom of 2 Drowns After Family's ATV Gets Submerged in Water, Husband Rescues Kids

Jamie Uchic died after an ATV she was riding in with her family rolled over what appeared to be a shallow puddle, but instead was four to five feet deep

A Pennsylvania mother of two has died after an ATV carrying her and her family was submerged in a deep puddle.

Jamie Uchic's cause of death was an accidental drowning, the Lackawanna County Coroner's Office told NBC News.

Archbald Police Chief Tim Trently said to the news outlet that on Saturday, the ATV drove into a puddle that was not as shallow as it seemed. Instead, it reached down four to five feet.

The ATV rolled over, becoming completely submerged. Though her husband Steve Uchic was able to get their children to safety, according to NBC, Jamie, 37, did not make it.

The Lackawanna County Coroner's Office and Trently did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Times-Tribune in Scranton adds that Jamie and Steve's two kids were riding in the ATV on private property, which often has ATV riders passing through. Following the accident, Steve and the children walked for roughly 45 minutes to get help.

A GoFundMe campaign was started early Monday "to help Steve lessen the burdens of everyday expenses and also in helping her children that were left behind."

"The Uchic family is not just your ordinary family. They're a family of love, life and all things fun! From taking something so simple and laughing with it - to finding light in any situation, they know how to enjoy one another and all things around them," the campaign reads.

It shares, "Jamie was a beautiful soul. She worked in an environment where her needs were last, and others were first, always making sure to do the best she could in any given circumstance."

"Jamie was a wife to Steve, her other half, who loved everything about her as they were the two best friends and shared so many interests. A mother of two exceptional children, Weston & Arya, raising them to be such incredible individuals that showcase a part of Jamie within themselves. Jamie surrounded herself with great people she valued, loved and considered family."

Comments underneath the campaign suggest Jamie was a TSS (Therapeutic Support Staff) worker and often helped children diagnosed with autism.