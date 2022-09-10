Pennsylvania Man Drowns in New Jersey Beach Ocean While Swimming with Son

"Anytime you swim by yourself or when lifeguards aren't present, I think you're taking a chance," said Ocean City Beach Patrol captain Stephen McNamara

By
Published on September 10, 2022 06:02 PM
Fire island. Point O'Woods.Ocean side beach
Photo: Getty Images

A 56-year-old man from Thornhurst Township, Pennsylvania, drowned Thursday while swimming with his son in Ocean City, New Jersey.

The victim was identified by authorities as Shawn Reilly, NBC 10 reported. At the time, Reilly was swimming with his 21-year-old son near 12th Street, a section of the beach that was not being protected by lifeguards.

At around 12:30 p.m., Reilly started struggling in the water and his son attempted to help his father.

Soon after, three lifeguards from Ocean City Beach Patrol were notified and entered the water. Lifeguards were able to rescue both of them to the beach.

Though the 21-year-old was responsive and survived, Reilly was found unresponsive and Ocean City Beach Patrol medics performed CPR at the scene, OCNJ Daily reported.

Ocean City Fire Department firefighters and EMTs proceeded to take over CPR when they arrived and transported Reilly to Shore Medical Center in Somers Point. Soon after, he was pronounced dead.

The Ocean City Police Department assisted in the response, OCNJ Daily reported.

The condition of the man's son was not immediately known, NBC 10 reported.

RELATED VIDEO: 58-Year-Old Pennsylvania Woman Killed by Bull Shark While Snorkeling in the Bahamas: 'She Will Be Missed'

Authorities have linked Reilly's drowning to strong northeast winds that created rough surf conditions.

"It's very dangerous, there's a high likelihood that you'll get drawn out, you'll be held under," said Ocean City Beach Patrol captain Stephen McNamara to NBC 10.

McNamara advised to not venture into the water unless a lifeguard is present. "Anytime you swim by yourself or when lifeguards aren't present, I think you're taking a chance," he told the outlet. "Even experienced swimmers are going to struggle."

Ocean City Beach Patrol and Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

