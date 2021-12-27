Penn. Father and Young Sons, 8 and 11, Die in Christmas Morning House Fire: 'Horrific Tragedy'

"We are looking at the Christmas tree that may have ignited as a result of Christmas lights," said one official

A father and two of his young sons died in a house fire that took place on Christmas morning.

On Saturday, around 1:30 a.m. local time, Eric King and his wife Kristin — as well as the couple's three children: Patrick, 8, Liam, 11, and Brady, 13 — were asleep in their home in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, when a fire broke out, fire officials told local ABC affiliate WPVI.

Although Kristin and Brady were able to escape the house fire, Eric and sons Patrick and Liam did not. The family's two dogs were also killed in the fire, per WPVI.

Quakertown Fire Marshal Doug Wilhelm told CNN that Kristin and her eldest son were treated at a local hospital with minor burns but have since been released.

Speaking with the outlet, Wilhelm said that the "area of origin" for the house fire was a Christmas tree.

"We are looking at the Christmas tree that may have ignited as a result of Christmas lights on that Christmas tree," Quakertown Police Chief Scott McElree told WPVI."

However, Wilhelm told The Washington Post that it may be difficult to determine a definitive cause of the fire as the blaze completely destroyed the family's home. "There's nothing left," he told the outlet.

The Quakertown Borough Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Following the house fire, a GoFundMe page was set to aid Kristin and Brady after the loss of their beloved family members and home. As of Monday morning, the fundraiser had raised over $600,000.

"Eric and Kristin were high school sweethearts and the happiest people you will have ever met," wrote organizer Kristin Randazzo, a family friend. "They were always smiling and full of positive spirits, you just couldn't help but to love them."

"The three boys, Eric and Kristin were all a huge part of the Quakertown Youth Baseball Association and spent their days and nights at the baseball fields," she added. "Please help Brady and Kristin feel the love and support of the community as they deal with healing from this horrific tragedy."

In a statement posted on Facebook, the Quakertown school district called the family "the kind of people who make this a special place to live and attend school."