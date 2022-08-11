Penn. Woman Who Almost Became Nun Celebrates Birth of 100th Great-Grandchild Before 100th Birthday

A Pennsylvania woman is marking two major milestones in just a matter of months.

Marguerite Koller, of Blue Bell, recently celebrated the birth of her 100th great-grandchild, Koller William, according to NBC Philadelphia. The 99-year-old got a chance to meet the baby boy shortly before her 100th birthday.

"I'm just thinking about how lucky I am," she said while holding her newest great-grandkid, who is named after her and her late husband, William.

Marguerite has credited William with convincing her to ditch plans to become a nun.

"I actually applied when I was a junior in high school but he talked me out of it," she told ABC station WPVI-TV in 2015.

Marguerite is the mother of 11 children and has 56 grandchildren, leading to her now-100 great-grandchildren, NBC Philadelphia reported.

Originally, the new baby was supposed to be her 99th great-grandchild, but the little one claimed the special title after being born more than a week after his predicted due date.

Christine Balster, Marguerite's granddaughter and mother of the 100th great-grandchild, said she and her husband Patrick wanted to honor both of her grandparents with their son's name.

"My husband liked the name Kole, and it felt very natural to name him Koller and William as the middle name," she told NBC Philadelphia.

William died in 2008, according to the 2015 report from WPVI-TV.

Baby Koller now joins multiple generations descending from his great-grandmother Marguerite, whom Christine described as a "lovely, sweet [and] strong lady."

The new mom also praised the "amazing legacy" her grandmother has built.

In WPVI-TV's 2015 report, Marguerite's family described the matriarch as "an inspiration."

"And to be the age she is and still going about it every day," said Greg Stokes, Koller's grandson, "it's unbelievable."