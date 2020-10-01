The 49-year-old woman entered the ocean to try and rescue her three children, according to the North Wildwood Fire chief

Penn. Mother of 5 Drowns Trying to Rescue 3 Children at N.J. Beach

A Pennsylvania mother on vacation with her family at the Jersey Shore died while trying to rescue her children from drowning in the ocean, according to authorities and local reports.

Police in North Wildwood, New Jersey received a call reporting four swimmers in distress near 18th Street Beach just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, North Wildwood Fire Chief Dominick McClain said in a news release.

By the time the rescue teams arrived, two of the swimmers were still in the water, though one was seen about 50 yards from the shore and was helped out by police and fire personnel.

The fourth swimmer, however, was found face down about 150 yards north of the initial location, McClain said.

The victim was removed from the water unconscious via a rescue board, and was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center after rescue crews “immediately initiated life-saving measures.”

The victim was a 49-year-old mother from Wernersville, Pennsylvania, who’d entered the water to help her two young sons, as they had been pulled out too far, CBS affiliate KYW-TV reported.

The outlet reported that the woman was trying to rescue her 8- and 10-year-old sons, and that her 19-year-old daughter also got into the water to help.

The victim’s other two children and husband were initially unaware of the incident, as they were at a nearby hotel when it happened, McClain told KYW-TV.