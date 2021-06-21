Pedestrian Dies After Car Hits Crowd at Fla. Pride Parade in 'Tragic Accident'

The driver of the car and the two pedestrians struck were all members of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus

Police investigate the scene where a pickup truck drove into a crowd of people at a Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival on June 19, 2021 in Wilton Manors, Florida.

A Florida Pride Parade turned tragic on Saturday after one pedestrian was killed and another seriously injured when they were struck by a vehicle whose driver accidentally accelerated into the crowd, police said.

Both victims and the 77-year-old driver of the car were members of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus, and had gathered to celebrate the Stonewall Pride Parade in Fort Lauderdale, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said in a press release.

A preliminary investigation found that a 2011 Dodge Ram was stopped in the staging area and awaiting the parade's start when the driver "accelerated unexpectedly," hurtling the car forward, officials said.

The Ram struck two pedestrians before traveling across all lanes of traffic and crashing into the fence of a business, the release said. The driver was a participant in the parade, but had unspecified ailments that prevented him from walking in it, so he was chosen to drive the lead vehicle.

"The Fort Lauderdale Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation collaborated in investigating this incident with a goal of understanding the totality of the circumstances, and to identity if this was an accident, or an intentional act," Wilton Manors Police Department Chief of Police Gary Blocker wrote in a letter to the community. "Today we know yesterday's incident was a tragic accident, and not a criminal act directed at anyone, or any group of individuals."

Police investigate the scene where a pickup truck drove into a crowd of people at a Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival on June 19, 2021 in Wilton Manors, Florida. Credit: JLN Photography/Shutterstock

Police said the two male pedestrians were transported to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries, and one was pronounced dead a short time later. The second man was still hospitalized as of Sunday, but is expected to survive.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic death and injuries that occurred as a result of an unfortunate accident at the start of the Stonewall Pride Parade," the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus said in a statement. "As the Chorus family mourns together, we thank the community for their love and understanding."

Michael Albetta, regional director of the Florida LGBTQ Democratic Caucus, was at the front of the parade when the incident occurred, and told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that the car rushed by him at an estimated 50 mph.

"All I saw was bodies flying up in the air. One man's laying on the ground with blood all over the place. And I saw the truck take this one guy through the fence. It was horrific," he said. "I was just trying to get people out of the way. Everyone was in shock. It's something you see on TV, not in person. It was a very ugly, surreal moment."