Remains of Man Missing Since 2018 Found in Joshua Tree: 'It Doesn't Make It Any Easier,' Wife Says

Skeletal remains found last month in California were confirmed to be those of Paul Miller, a Canadian hiker who went missing more than a year ago in Joshua Tree National Park, his family announced on social media this week.

Miller was vacationing in the park when he went missing on the morning of July 13, 2018. The 51 year old had ventured out to have one last hike before he and his wife, Stephanie Miller, began their journey back home to Ontario later that day.

According to the Palm Springs Desert Sun, Miller’s rental car was spotted in a nearby parking lot a short time later, and more than 600 volunteers and 20 K-9 units were sent out to help locate him to no avail.

Efforts to find Miller over the last 18 months have come up short until photographs of the area were taken with a drone last November. After looking through the pictures, investigators spotted what looked to be human remains, which were later recovered by park rangers on Dec. 20.

On Tuesday, the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office notified the family that the remains were identified using dental records.

“It has been a tough journey. Waiting. Waiting. Waiting,” Stephanie told the Desert Sun after receiving the news. “Then, when you hear [he’s been found] it doesn’t make it any easier.”

While they will likely never fully know the circumstances of Miller’s death, Stephanie told the newspaper that they believe he could have possibly experienced a heart attack or heat stroke. Officials said there were no initial signs of foul play after the remains were found in December.

“I hated to think he was suffering, and we couldn’t find him,” Stephanie said.

The family broke the news to followers of their Facebook page, Find Paul Miller, which had been set up in the days after his disappearance.

“The coroner’s office was in contact with Paul’s wife today to let her know of their findings. They have confirmed the remains to be Paul,” a post on Tuesday reads.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported the search for answers into Paul’s disappearance and provided much-needed love and prayer for his family,” they added.

On Wednesday, the family announced a memorial service for Miller is set for Feb. 1 in Ontario.

Despite the heartbreaking confirmation of her husband’s death, Stephanie said she was inspired by how many friends and strangers came together over the last 18 months to help in search efforts.

“I have been amazed by the amount of people touched by his story,” she told the Desert Sun. “It blows me away that strangers have kept us in their thoughts and prayers. I’m so grateful.”