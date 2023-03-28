Real Estate Mogul Patrick Carroll Is Working Towards Donating $1M Worth of Shoes to Kids in Need

Real estate mogul Patrick Carroll knew he had big shoes to fill at the start of the year when he announced his effort to help kids through donating $1 million worth of shoes. Even though it's only March, he can proudly say that he's well on his way.

To date, the self-made business mogul has given away $300,000 worth of sneakers in Miami, Tampa and now, Atlanta.

"I started my company in Atlanta, so to be here at the Boys & Girls Club speaking to the kids about the power of entrepreneurship means so much to me," the CEO, who brought 600 pairs of shoes worth $100,000 to the kids at Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta on March 23, tells PEOPLE. "I want them to know, if I can do it, anybody can."

During the second stop of his philanthropic tour in partnership with the Boys & Girl's Club organization this past November, Carroll spoke to PEOPLE about how his upbringing inspired him to help those around him today.

"I am far from the typical success story," he said at the time. "I got in some trouble growing up, didn't go to college and was self-taught. I think the message of the American Dream and working hard for your dreams is so important, especially these days."

The father of 3 gets by with a little help from his friends, mainly famed sneaker aficionado, Ben Kickz, aka the "Sneaker Don", who helps fill the trucks up to the brim with high-end shoes for the children.

Carroll has close ties to all of the cities where he's dropped off shoes. Growing up in Tampa, where he played basketball at a local Boys & Girls Club location, he admits he can easily relate to the happy faces of the children he's helping.

The real estate investor says he knows "firsthand how aspirational having the right pair of sneakers can be to a kid in need."

"It's incredible to see the looks on these kid's faces when we pull up in that truck," he adds.

The next leg of Carroll's $1M distribution tour has yet to be announced, but now that he's about a third of the way to his goal, he has his sights set on helping even more children.

Earlier this month, Carroll also became a sponsor to Model Volleyball, an organization that helps support the local community. A portion of the proceeds of Model Volleyball's big event went to AWOM, a charity that creates a safe space for young middle school girls in the community.

"I am excited to be part of such a wonderful community-driven event in Miami Beach that brings all of the agencies together while supporting the grassroots efforts of AWOM," Carroll says.