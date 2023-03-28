Real Estate Mogul Patrick Carroll Is Working Towards Donating $1M Worth of Shoes to Kids in Need

"It's incredible to see the looks on these kid's faces when we pull up in that truck," the CEO, who has given away $300,000 worth of sneakers to date, tells PEOPLE

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 28, 2023 03:07 PM

Real estate mogul Patrick Carroll knew he had big shoes to fill at the start of the year when he announced his effort to help kids through donating $1 million worth of shoes. Even though it's only March, he can proudly say that he's well on his way.

To date, the self-made business mogul has given away $300,000 worth of sneakers in Miami, Tampa and now, Atlanta.

"I started my company in Atlanta, so to be here at the Boys & Girls Club speaking to the kids about the power of entrepreneurship means so much to me," the CEO, who brought 600 pairs of shoes worth $100,000 to the kids at Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta on March 23, tells PEOPLE. "I want them to know, if I can do it, anybody can."

Patrick Carroll on quest to give back $1M this year in shoes to children in need.
Patrick Carroll passes out shoes to children in need. getty

During the second stop of his philanthropic tour in partnership with the Boys & Girl's Club organization this past November, Carroll spoke to PEOPLE about how his upbringing inspired him to help those around him today.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I am far from the typical success story," he said at the time. "I got in some trouble growing up, didn't go to college and was self-taught. I think the message of the American Dream and working hard for your dreams is so important, especially these days."

Patrick Carroll on quest to give back $1M this year in shoes to children in need.
CEO and real estate mogul Patrick Carroll at a local Atlanta Boys & Girls Club passing out sneakers to children. getty

The father of 3 gets by with a little help from his friends, mainly famed sneaker aficionado, Ben Kickz, aka the "Sneaker Don", who helps fill the trucks up to the brim with high-end shoes for the children.

Carroll has close ties to all of the cities where he's dropped off shoes. Growing up in Tampa, where he played basketball at a local Boys & Girls Club location, he admits he can easily relate to the happy faces of the children he's helping.

Patrick Carroll on quest to give back $1M this year in shoes to children in need.
Philanthropist Patrick Carroll lifts up a child to play ball after she received new shoes. getty

The real estate investor says he knows "firsthand how aspirational having the right pair of sneakers can be to a kid in need."

"It's incredible to see the looks on these kid's faces when we pull up in that truck," he adds.

Patrick Carroll on quest to give back $1M this year in shoes to children in need.
Patrick Carroll poses at his Atlanta Boys & Girls Club event.

The next leg of Carroll's $1M distribution tour has yet to be announced, but now that he's about a third of the way to his goal, he has his sights set on helping even more children.

Earlier this month, Carroll also became a sponsor to Model Volleyball, an organization that helps support the local community. A portion of the proceeds of Model Volleyball's big event went to AWOM, a charity that creates a safe space for young middle school girls in the community.

"I am excited to be part of such a wonderful community-driven event in Miami Beach that brings all of the agencies together while supporting the grassroots efforts of AWOM," Carroll says.

Related Articles
Patrick Carroll's charity work during the hurricane with Boys and Girl's club
Real Estate Investor Patrick Carroll Gives $100,000 Worth of Sneakers to Children in Need
Grace Callwood Helps Children After Surviving Cancer taken Sep 10 in Bel Air, MD in a public field. Photo credit to NeAnni Y. Ife please. Grace is 17 years old. She turns 18 on September 16
Md. Teen Began Helping Sick Kids After Her Own Cancer Diagnosis at Age 7: 'I Like Making People Happy'
Mathew Knowles speaks on stage during TSP Game Plan 2023
Mathew Knowles Honors Parents for Black History Month: 'My Black Roots Is Where I Find Strength'
Kristen & Dax, tout? One with diapers High-Res Images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1JiqwFMLB6auLe-17cma9xFLINIz9FmeR Approved Caption: Hello Bello founders Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard spread holiday cheer dressed as The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who to drop off 250k Hello Bello Grinch diapers to Baby2Baby!  Photo Credit: Victoria Wall Harris
Stars Giving Back During the 2022 Holiday Season
Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, Harper, Victoria, and David Beckham
All About David and Victoria Beckham's 4 Kids
Amelia Lisowe
How a 12-Year-Old Is Brightening the Lives of Children in Foster Care
Kyle Doan
Police Identify Boy, 5, Who Was Swept Away in Calif. Flood as He and His Mom Headed to School
Chad Johnson and Sharelle Rosado
Who Is Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson's Fiancée? All About Sharelle Rosado
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: Chief Executive Officer of Amazon Jeff Bezos (L) and MacKenzie Bezos attend the 7th Annual Sean Penn & Friends HAITI RISING Gala benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organization on January 6, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for for J/P HRO Gala)
MacKenzie Scott Makes History with $84.5 Million Donation to Girl Scouts amid Divorce
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: Chief Executive Officer of Amazon Jeff Bezos (L) and MacKenzie Bezos attend the 7th Annual Sean Penn & Friends HAITI RISING Gala benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organization on January 6, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for for J/P HRO Gala)
MacKenzie Scott Gifts $48M to Chicago Schools, Part of $2 Billion in Donations Announced amid Divorce
Masters champion Tiger Woods holds up the trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony following the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 14, 2019
Celebrities Who Are Billionaires
Southside Blooms. Armani Hopkins. Credit: Southside Blooms
This Chicago Couple Turns Vacant Lots into Flower Farms, Employs Local Youth as Florists: 'There's Hope'
Meet Paul Krasinski, John Krasinski’s Tech Mogul Brother Who Runs ‘The Farmhouse’ in Massachusetts
Paul Krasinski, Tech Mogul Brother of Actor John, Is Inspiring Young People to Succeed at His Mass. Retreat
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" World Premiere
Jeff Bezos Announces $123M Donation to Help Homeless After Vowing to Give Away Most of His Fortune
Kindness Bryan Tsiliacos is doing 30 kind acts before hie 30th birthday Friday, May 6th Fire Station 15 at 1248 S. Blaney Ave. San Jose, CA He gives firefighters his homemade flan
Meet the Kindest People in America: Good Samaritans Making Their Communities — and the World — a Better Place
superbowl-k
Aerosmith Donates 2 Red Trucks for Florida Hurricane Relief: 'Important Tool in Helping People'