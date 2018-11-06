Family Desperately Searching for North Carolina Teacher Who Vanished from Mexico Park on Vacation

The family of a North Carolina teacher has launched a massive social media effort to find the man after he vanished from one of Mexico’s national parks more than a week ago.

More than 100 police officers are searching for 34-year-old Patrick Braxton-Andrew, who is believed to have disappeared while hiking at Copper Canyon National park in Chihuahua just over a week ago, according to WSOC. The eighth grade teacher was last seen walking near a ranch in Urique after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 28, according to a post on the Davidson College Alumni Facebook page.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

“Please help as we are frantic,” his father said in a statement shared in the Facebook post.

The family added in a statement to the Associated Press: “We just want to bring him home. If anyone saw him or has any information on his potential whereabouts, please let the authorities know. Any information could be valuable and we need help finding Patrick.”

Missing/Desaparecido - Patrick Braxton-Andrew/Facebook

In the family’s initial statement, they said Braxton-Andrew left North Carolina on Oct. 24 and boarded the Copper Canyon Train early the next morning. Meanwhile, his parents were on an “unrelated vacation” in Tulum and had last talked to their son the Sunday he vanished.

Braxton-Andrew “was supposed to meet his brother in Mexico City on Tuesday, October 30, late afternoon, but he did not show up,” the family continued.

The family did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

Missing/Desaparecido - Patrick Braxton-Andrew/Facebook

Staff at the Urique hotel where Braxton-Andrew had been staying said he never returned from his walk that Sunday afternoon. North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis announced in a tweet on Monday that his staff is “actively working” with the U.S. Department of State to find Braxton-Andrew.

The family has launched both a Facebook and Twitter account dedicated to finding Braxton-Andrew.

UPDATE: There is a very active search and rescue right now using resources at all levels. The search is taking place in many areas near Urique, in small villages, and in the many canyons and hiking areas.#findpat #buscapato — Find PBA (@FindPba) November 5, 2018

His childhood friend, Russell Miller, described Braxton-Andrew to the AP as an avid runner who often traveled in Latin America. Miller said that Braxton-Andrew had been excited to visit the park and see the canyon.

Photos of the search showed police and volunteers scouring rocky paths and steep gorges to find the hiker, WSOC reported.

A spokesperson for the Woodlawn School in Mooresville, where Braxton-Andrew taught Spanish, declined to comment.