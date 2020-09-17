Six members of the FDNY responding to a nearby fire were among those injured in the Brooklyn collision

Patient Killed, 11 People Injured After Ambulance and Fire Truck Crash in New York City

An ambulance patient was killed and at least 11 other people, including a relative of the patient and six members of the New York City Fire Department, were injured in an early morning collision between a fire truck and the ambulance, authorities said.

Police responded just before 2 a.m. on Thursday to a report of a crash involving an FDNY fire truck and an FDNY ambulance in the Bedford Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department tells PEOPLE.

A 59-year-old patient who was riding in the back of the ambulance was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, and a 35-year-old woman also riding in the back was hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said.

The patient was in critical condition prior to the accident, and was in the process of being taken to the hospital when the crash occurred, a spokesperson for the FDNY tells PEOPLE.

The injured woman was his sister, who was riding with him for support after he suffered an apparent heart attack, WCBS reported.

Six FDNY firefighters were hospitalized in stable condition, each with “various complaints of pain,” the NYPD spokesperson says.

Two EMTs who were riding in the ambulance were also hospitalized in stable condition, and one suffered a leg injury, according to the spokesperson.

An investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that as the fire truck was responding to a nearby blaze, it struck the ambulance on the driver’s side, which caused the ambulance to then strike a Honda CRV that was stopped at a traffic signal, the spokesperson says.

Two people inside the Honda were taken to the hospital in stable condition “with complaints of pain,” according to the spokesperson.

A family member identified the deceased patient as Jamil Almansouri, who owned a bodega in the neighborhood, WNBC reported.

“I can’t even explain to you… I don’t even believe what happened,” family friend Nabeel Yahya told WCBS. “We don’t believe it yet, because it’s too bad.”