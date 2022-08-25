Patient Dies, Paramedic Seriously Hurt After Ambulance Mysteriously Catches Fire in Hospital Driveway

At a Wednesday night press conference, an official said the ambulance "possibly" exploded

By
Published on August 25, 2022 05:28 PM

A patient has died and a paramedic is seriously injured after the ambulance they were in suddenly burst into flames outside of a Honolulu hospital.

The ambulance was transporting the patient to Adventist Health Castle Medical Center in Kailua around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when the vehicle "caught fire in the driveway," according to a statement from the hospital, shared on Facebook.

"For reasons we don't understand," the ambulance caught on fire and "possibly" exploded, Dr. James Ireland said at a Wednesday night press conference, aired by FOX affiliate KHON-TV.

The patient did not survive, and the paramedic was listed in critical condition, according to Ireland and Adventist Health Castle.

The hospital's emergency department treated the paramedic for his injuries before he was transported to Straub Medical Center in Honolulu, home of the state's only burn unit, according to the hospital's statement.

A medical technician, who was driving the ambulance when the incident occurred, was uninjured.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

At the press conference, Ireland called the incident "something I've never seen before."

"All our paramedics, EMTs [and] dispatchers are all treasured members of our staff and or family, they save lives every day," he said, "and it's just very hard to be in a situation where our team is the ones who are injured. I'll just leave it at that."

Ireland also asked for prayers for the injured paramedic during the press conference. "Our paramedics, they go on calls 24/7 and save lives, but it's unusual and different for us to be the people in need of help," he noted. "And we need your prayers and thoughts tonight for our team."

"It is a devastating day for our Adventist Health Castle family, "Ryan Ashlock, President of Adventist Health Castle, said in the hospital's statement. "We are keeping the injured paramedic, a beloved member of our close-knit medical and emergency services community, in our thoughts and prayers."

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating, Ireland said, per KHON-TV.

Related Articles
soldiers
Army Identifies 2 Soldiers Struck and Killed by Falling Tree During 'Weather-Related' Event in Georgia
Young Girl Dies a Week After She Was Found Unresponsive in Pool at Kansas Water Park
Young Girl Dies After Being Found Unresponsive in Pool at Kansas City Water Park: 'Deeply Saddened'
Apparent lightning strike Lafayette Park NW in Washington DC
2 Dead, 2 in Critical Condition Following Lightning Strike in D.C. Park Near the White House
Plane emergency at Miami International Airport
Plane Makes Emergency Crash Landing in Miami, Leaving 3 Injured
Marine Allegedly Stabs to Death Pregnant Ex Wife on Hawaiian Highway as Commuters Desperately Try to Intervene
Marine Allegedly Stabs to Death Pregnant Ex-Wife on Hawaiian Highway as Commuters Try to Intervene
Alyssa Ortman's 5-year-old daughter, Khali, was pronounced dead at the crash scene. Ortman was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died, according to police
Wisconsin Senator Involved in Fatal Car Crash That Killed Mother, 5-Year-Old Daughter
Monterey, CA, USA - May 2, 2021: People relaxing on the beach, Lovers Point Park ; Shutterstock
Swimmer Sustains 'Significant Injuries' After Being Attacked by a Shark in California
Macie Hill
8-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Run Over During Performance at Utah Fourth of July Parade
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Gay/AP/Shutterstock (13008136a) Body bags lie at the scene where a tractor trailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered, in San Antonio Migrant Deaths, San Antonio, United States - 27 Jun 2022
46 People Dead, 16 Hospitalized After Being Found Inside 18-Wheeler in San Antonio
Desert phased black-tailed rattlesnake (Crotalus molossus) from Southwest Arizona
6-Year-Old Boy Dies Days After Being Bitten by Rattlesnake While on Family Bike Ride in Colorado
Preston J. Phillips, M.D., Stephanie J. Husen, D.O.
Doctors Killed by Patient in 'Incomprehensible' Tulsa Shooting 'Didn't Deserve to Die This Way,' Says Colleague
Passengers Recount Scary Moments As Plane's Wing Catches Fire During Landing At Miami Airport
Passengers Recount Scary Moments From Plane's Hard Landing and Fire in Miami: 'Thought I Was Going to Die'
Dolores Boschert
23-Year-Old Paramedic Dies in 'Unfortunate Accident' at Missouri Gym After Getting Pinned Beneath Weights
Yamalier Arroyo-Santana, 5; Yarnell Arroyo-Santana, 9 ; Alex Angel Arroyo-Santana, 12
Mom Hospitalized After Philadelphia House Fire Kills Her 3 Kids and Husband, Who 'Died a Hero'
Candice Horton Thompson
Woman, 26, Dies After Falling Off Cliff During Utah Hiking Trip with Husband
Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
At Least 8 Dead After Travis Scott Astroworld Festival Mass Casualty Incident in Texas, Houston Fire Department Confirms