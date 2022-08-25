Patient Dies, Paramedic Seriously Hurt After Ambulance Mysteriously Catches Fire in Hospital Driveway

A patient has died and a paramedic is seriously injured after the ambulance they were in suddenly burst into flames outside of a Honolulu hospital.

The ambulance was transporting the patient to Adventist Health Castle Medical Center in Kailua around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when the vehicle "caught fire in the driveway," according to a statement from the hospital, shared on Facebook.

"For reasons we don't understand," the ambulance caught on fire and "possibly" exploded, Dr. James Ireland said at a Wednesday night press conference, aired by FOX affiliate KHON-TV.

The patient did not survive, and the paramedic was listed in critical condition, according to Ireland and Adventist Health Castle.

The hospital's emergency department treated the paramedic for his injuries before he was transported to Straub Medical Center in Honolulu, home of the state's only burn unit, according to the hospital's statement.

A medical technician, who was driving the ambulance when the incident occurred, was uninjured.

At the press conference, Ireland called the incident "something I've never seen before."

"All our paramedics, EMTs [and] dispatchers are all treasured members of our staff and or family, they save lives every day," he said, "and it's just very hard to be in a situation where our team is the ones who are injured. I'll just leave it at that."

Ireland also asked for prayers for the injured paramedic during the press conference. "Our paramedics, they go on calls 24/7 and save lives, but it's unusual and different for us to be the people in need of help," he noted. "And we need your prayers and thoughts tonight for our team."

"It is a devastating day for our Adventist Health Castle family, "Ryan Ashlock, President of Adventist Health Castle, said in the hospital's statement. "We are keeping the injured paramedic, a beloved member of our close-knit medical and emergency services community, in our thoughts and prayers."

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating, Ireland said, per KHON-TV.