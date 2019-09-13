Pastor Jarrid Wilson Officiated a Funeral for a Woman Who Died by Suicide on Day of His Own Death

Hours before his own death, beloved pastor Jarrid Wilson officiated a funeral for a woman, who also died by suicide.

Jarrid shared the news with his followers on Monday at 11:01 a.m. writing, “Officiating a funeral for a Jesus-loving woman who took her own life today.”

“Your prayers are greatly appreciated for the family,” Jarrid added.

After the funeral and shortly before his own death, the pastor reminded his followers that mental health is not something that can just be cured, no matter how strong your faith.

The father of two wrote, “Loving Jesus doesn’t always cure suicidal thoughts. Loving Jesus doesn’t always cure depression. Loving Jesus doesn’t always cure PTSD. Loving Jesus doesn’t always cure anxiety. But that doesn’t mean Jesus doesn’t offer us companionship and comfort.”

“He ALWAYS does that,” Jarrid added.

Officiating a funeral for a Jesus-loving woman who took her own life today. Your prayers are greatly appreciated for the family. — Jarrid Wilson (@JarridWilson) September 9, 2019

RELATED: Popular Megachurch Pastor and Mental Health Advocate Jarrid Wilson Dies by Suicide at Age 30

Jarrid’s wife Juli Wilson confirmed that by 11:45 p.m. Monday night, “My sweet husband was in the presence of Jesus.”

Jarrid — a pastor at the Harvest Christian Fellowship Church in California and mental health advocate — was 30.

Juli revealed that Jarrid had died by suicide via a slideshow of photos of of the late pastor and a video of him playing with their son — the last memory she had of her husband before he died.

“Can’t sleep, so I’m watching this video over and over again,” Juli wrote on Tuesday. “I took this Monday evening around 7:30 p.m. at our son’s baseball practice. By 11:45 that night, my sweet husband was in the presence of Jesus.”

“I love you, Jarrid. I miss you beyond what my heart can stand. Thank you for loving our boys and I with the greatest passion and selflessness I’ve ever seen or felt in my entire life,” Juli continued.

“Longing to be with you, longing to make you proud. The boys and I miss you so much. I frieking love you too. So much more than you could ever know. Wish I could tell you that right now. We all do,” she wrote.

While Juli remains devastated over her husband’s death, she wrote in a separate post that Jarrid is no longer in “pain.”

“No more struggle. You are made complete and you are finally free. Suicide and depression fed you the worst lies, but you knew the truth of Jesus and I know you’re by his side right this very second.”

Juli went on to share that “suicide doesn’t get the last word.”

“I won’t let it. You always said, ‘Hope gets the last word. Jesus gets the last word.’ Your life’s work has led thousands to the feet of Jesus and your boldness to tell others about your struggle with anxiety and depression has helped so many other people feel like they weren’t alone.”

On Thursday, Juli shared another post — a drawing that shows Jarrid standing arm-in-arm with Jesus.

“You are in HIS presence. What a glorious day that will be when we are all reunited at his feet together. Until then, he is holding on tight to the boys and I during these horribly dark days,” Juli expressed.

Juli went on to reveal that she has “such a deep peace knowing he’s holding your hand.”

Image zoom Jarrid Wilson Jarrid Wilson/Instagram

“I love you so much, babe. I miss you beyond words. I will continue to shout your anthem of hope until my very last breath,” she concluded.

Prior to his death, Jarrid made it his mission to help those struggling with depression and mental illness.

In 2016, Jarrid founded Anthem of Hope, a Christian organization dedicated to “amplifying hope for those battling brokenness, depression, anxiety, self-harm, addiction and suicide.”

Image zoom Jarrid and Juli Wilson Jarrid Wilson Facebook

Harvest Christian Fellowship released a statement mourning Jarrid’s death on their website.

“It is with the deepest sadness and shock that I have to report that Jarrid Wilson went to be with the Lord last night,” Senior Pastor Greg Laurie wrote. “At a time like this, there are just no words.”

“Jarrid loved the Lord and had a servant’s heart. He was vibrant, positive, and was always serving and helping others.”

RELATED: Remembering the Stars We Lost in 2019

“Jarrid also repeatedly dealt with depression and was very open about his ongoing struggles. He wanted to especially help those who were dealing with suicidal thoughts,” Laurie wrote.

“Tragically, Jarrid took his own life.”

Jarrid is survived by his wife and their two sons Finch and Denham.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.