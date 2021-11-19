Stunning Images from the Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse in 580 Years
The celestial phenomenon, which has not been seen for this long since the 1440s, lit up the sky from Thursday night into the early hours of Friday morning
The Beaver moon, or blood moon, was in full view as it was swallowed into the Earth's shadow for over six hours, which made it the longest lasting partial lunar eclipse in 580 years, The New York Times reports.
The celestial show featured the moon reddening as it traveled behind the earth. The incredible sight is seen here on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. on Nov. 19.
The remarkable reddish hue could be seen clearly from up above in New Jersey on Nov. 19.
The partial lunar eclipse was also seen in the sky on Nov. 19 in Qingzhou, China.
The moon turned a deeper red-orange color as it hung in the sky above East China's Shandong Province on Nov. 19.
The partial lunar eclipse was captured hovering over the Zolotoy Bridge in Vladivostok, Russia on Nov. 19.
Also in Vladivostok, Russia, the eclipse could be seen over the center of the city.
The gorgeous view was captured in A Coruña, a port city in the Galicia region in Spain, as seagulls flew through the sky the morning of Nov. 19.
On Nov. 19 in New York City, the moon was looking deep red as 97 percent of it was in the earth's shadow at the time the image was captured.
Here's another breathtaking shot of the moon as it set behind an apartment building in downtown Kansas City.
Without any telescopes or binoculars needed, people could see the eclipse near a statue of George Washington on top of Baltimore's Washington Monument on Nov. 19.
A sliver of the orange-red moon was seen hanging behind a crane in Manila, Philippines on Nov. 19.