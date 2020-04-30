Gov. Phil Murphy announced the decision on Wednesday, more than three weeks after he ordered them closed to help slow the spread of coronavirus

Parks and Golf Courses to Reopen in New Jersey, the State Hit Second Hardest by Coronavirus

New Jersey, the state second only to New York when it comes to both cases and deaths attributed to coronavirus, has slowly begun lifting some of its restrictions, starting with state parks and golf courses.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that the parks and golf courses would reopen at sunrise on Saturday, more than three weeks after he ordered them closed to help slow the virus’ spread.

Parking lots will be capped at 50 percent capacity, but playgrounds, pavilions, visitor centers and restrooms will remain closed.

Picnics, organized activities and team sports are still prohibited, though visitors can fish, hunt, boat, hike, walk, jog and ride their bikes.

County parks will also have the option of opening at the discretion of county governments.

Murphy said at his daily press briefing that the move will put New Jersey “in line” with neighboring states, as he did not want residents “needlessly” crossing state lines.

“To be clear, we cannot have everyone rush out to a park or a golf course,” he said. “Social distancing will be strongly enforced, and we expect golf course personnel to enforce this requirement.”

He added that face masks will not be mandated, but will be highly recommended — something that could change should people not adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Murphy said that aside from complaints relating to mental health issues, protests demanding he open the parks “did not matter one little bit” when it came to making his decision.

“So with all due respect to all the pressure that’s been out there, we couldn’t frankly care,” he said. “We make this call based on data, science, fact, and again, the exception is also on mental health. Trust me, I did not order these closures on a whim. They were made only after detailed discussions.”

Murphy said that the state is seeing a reduction in hospitalizations, and that he’s “hopeful” things are starting to turn around.

“We'll see how it goes. If folks do what we’re asking them to do, that will have a huge impact on our ability to take other what I call ‘baby steps,’” he said.

The openings are among the first restrictions to be lifted, as the state is still under a stay-at-home order, with schools, dine-in restaurants and more all still closed.

As of Thursday afternoon, there have been at least 116,264 cases and 6,770 deaths in the state, according to The New York Times. Massachusetts, the state with the third-highest number of cases, has 60,265 cases and 3,405 deaths, while New York, the state with the most, has over 309,696 cases and 23,616 deaths.

