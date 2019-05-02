3-Year-Old Girl Turns Viral Moment with Michelle Obama Portrait Into Sweet Children's Book

The young girl whose admiration for former first lady Michelle Obama captured the internet’s heart has turned the viral moment into a children’s book.

Parker Curry, 3, made headlines last year when a photo of her staring up at Obama’s portrait in awe went viral. Later, the little girl would dress as her idol for Halloween and even met up with the beloved political figure for a dance party.

Now, with the help of her mother, Jessica Curry, little Parker has turned the original moment into a book titled Parker Looks Up, an account of two young friends on a trip to a museum where they are fascinated by the paintings and portraits they see.

“Parker’s every day moment became an extraordinary one, and my sincerest hope is that our book will continue to resonate that moment’s power and promise, its hope and dreams, its inspiration and indelible impact with Parker, her generation, and generations to follow,” Curry told Essence.

“After all, with their inner and profound insight and wisdom, our children are truly our future,” she continued.

Parker first caught the attention of social media users everywhere last March when first saw Obama’s striking portrait by artist Amy Sherald at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. Curry told CNN then that Parker became focused on the portrait and was “so fascinated” by it.

“In further discussion with (Parker) yesterday and today, I realized that she believes Michelle Obama is a queen, and she wants to be a queen as well …” Curry said.

Parker drew special kudos from Obama during Halloween last year when she posed as the portrait in a gown custom-made for her by Alisha Welsh of Magnolia Lake Children’s Clothing. Curry told Buzzfeed at the time that Parker had her mind made up when it came time to pick out Halloween attire.

“Flat out. No hesitation. Half of a second later. ‘I want to be Michelle Obama,’ and I was like ‘Whoa’ ,” Curry said. “I thought she was going to be like, ‘I want to be Elsa or some other character like that.’ “

You nailed the look, Parker! I love it!!!! ❤️ https://t.co/40CArze8gT — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 1, 2018

Curry said she never imagined Parker’s photo to garner so much attention. Now, in a full-circle moment, the doting mom told ESSENCE that she hopes the book will inspire other children.

“Before Parker stood face-to-face with Amy Sherald’s portrait of first lady Michelle Obama, I believe she was unaware of the impact and significance that her ‘little moment’ would have on our life and the lives of people around the world,” Curry told the publication.

“I was excited and hopeful that she would experience some degree of the admiration and inspiration that I knew would stir inside of me seeing a portrait of such an accomplished, dynamic, and regal woman.”