Parents of 2 Sets of Identical Twins, Born Only 13 Months Apart, Say They're 'Doing Great'

These Alabama parents have been blessed two times over with identical twins.

Britney and Frankie Alba welcomed identical twin daughters Lynlee and Lydia in August 2022, just 13 months after the birth of their sons Luka and Levi. This week, the whole family sat down for an interview with Today — or at least, they all started sitting down.

Asked how they were doing, handling being parents to four children under the age of two, Britney said that there are certainly moments where it can be challenging.

"A lot of times there's definitely that 'Oh, snap' moment. 'Oh, I'm by myself,' but with each other and by the grace of God, we're doing great," said mom Britney, whose 4-month-old daughters remained sleeping in her arms during the entire conversation.

But although the boys, 18 months, started off the interview sitting in their dad's lap, it didn't take long before they started exploring their surroundings and even wandering off the set at points — which sent co-host Sheinelle Jones running after them.

"I'm auntie Sheinelle today," she quipped.

The couple previously shared that they first learned they were expecting again six months after welcoming their boys — but initially, they thought they were only having one more baby.

"We were like okay, we just had two, we can handle one more," the elementary school teacher, 27, said in a video posted by the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where the girls were born.

And when they were told they were having twins again, they didn't think their ultrasound technician was being serious. "We start laughing because we think it's a joke," she shared. "And she's like 'No. I wouldn't joke about this. There's two.' "

In addition to being pregnant with twins again, the girls are "MoMo" twins, meaning they shared the same placenta and amniotic sac — which make up less than 1 percent of all births in the United States, according to a press release from the hospital.

Due to increased risks, Britney was admitted to the hospital when she was 25 weeks pregnant.

"They would monitor their heart rates multiple times a day and every time they would check, I would hold my breath, waiting to hear two heart beats," she previously told Today. "It was very scary — but I had the best care."

As for the story behind the siblings' names, which all begin with the same letter, Britney said that after naming their sons Levi and Luka they knew they had "to keep it going."

"We really loved the name Lydia," she said during this week's visit to the show, explaining that they settled on it after hearing it in church one day.

As for the Lynlee, the mom of four added, "I have a really good friend who I think is just a superhero" who was the inspiration behind their other daughter's name.