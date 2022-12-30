Parents of 2 Girls Among 3 Dead After They Fell Through Ice on Frozen Arizona Lake While Taking Photos

Three people have died after falling through a frozen lake in Arizona, according to authorities.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said it responded to a call at Woods Canyon Lake around 3:30 p.m. on Monday after learning that a female and two males "fell through the ice" on the frozen water.

A family friend said the ice gave way while the victims were taking a photo, according to CBS affiliate KPHO-TV.

The CCSO have identified the victims as Chandler, Ariz., residents Gokul Mediseti, 47, Narayana Rao Muddana, 49, and Haritha Muddana, whose age was not available. All three individuals are originally from India, the sheriff's office said.

Mediseti fell through the ice while trying to help the Muddanas after they unexpectedly entered the water, according to a GoFundMe for the victims' families.

First responders managed to remove Haritha from the water after arriving at the scene, but their attempts to save her life were "unsuccessful," the CCSO said. The two men were later found dead.

The Muddanas leave behind two children, Pujitha, 11, and Harshitha, 7, according to the GoFundMe.

Kishore Pittala, who lives next door to the Muddanas, is currently caring for the young girls as he works to reunite the children with their grandparents in India, according to KPHO.

"It is a tough situation, so first thing is we are in shock and we are really worried about the kids," Pittala said, according to the report.

Pittala also described the Muddanas as "a really good family."

"This is a big loss to them," he added.

More than $600,000 has been raised via GoFundMe for the families in wake of the tragedy.

The incident remains under investigation, according to the sheriff's office.