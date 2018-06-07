Real Parents Reveal the Craziest Things Their Kids Have Ever Said or Done

Kids say and do the wildest things.

While these parents may be mortified with their children’s standout quotes and actions, we can’t help but feel totally entertained. From blunt admissions to ordering an expensive doll house and cookies through Alexa, we’re taking a look back at the funniest, most cringe-worthy moments in kid history.

A 12-year-old boy from Australia booked a flight and hotel á la Home Alone‘s Kevin McCallister.

After a fight with his mom, a boy ran away from his home in Sydney. He then managed to make it to Bali alone and, just like Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, successfully checked himself into a top hotel before being discovered.

He purchased an airline ticket with his mom’s credit card, used an automated check-in kiosk at the airport and boarded a plane for the Indonesian island, all while his mother says she thought he was at school, according to Good Morning America’s Diane Macedo.

Real life Kevin McAllister?! 12-year-old stole mom's credit card and flew to Bali a la 'Home Alone.' @dianermacedo has the crazy story: pic.twitter.com/tDXsPQQvXj — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 23, 2018

The clever youngster, whose name is withheld, was interviewed on the Australian TV news show A Current Affair. “It was great, because I wanted to go on an adventure,” he told the host. His mother didn’t feel quite the same way. “Shocked, disgusted. There’s no emotion to feel what we felt when we felt that he left, overseas. We were a mess. You’ve got a child in Indonesia by himself, who’s as savvy as him, riding motor bikes, organizing his own little life over there,” she said.

The little girl who preferred her birthday suit during a shopping trip with mom.

“My daughter decided to strip completely naked, nappy and all, in the shop when I had my back turned for about five seconds. I only became aware when a lovely lady tapped me on my shoulder and whispered into my ear, ‘Excuse me, love, your child is dancing naked beside the potatoes.'”

—WeeAngryPanda, Reddit

The 6-year-old girl who ordered a dollhouse and cookies with her family’s Amazon Echo Dot (Alexa).

During a brief conversation with the Neitzel family’s Amazon Echo Dot, 6-year-old Brooke asked for a $160 KidKraft Sparkle Mansion Dollhouse and 4 lb. container of cookies. The order went through and was delivered to the family home, much to mom Megan Neitzel’s surprise. “I thought to myself, ‘I did not order those,’ and I asked my husband, and he said he did not order them,” Neitzel told CBS 11 in January 2017.

“The next morning, I asked my daughter and she said, ‘I was talking to “Alexa” about a dollhouse and cookies.”

Although the family kept the cookies, they made the decision to donate the elaborate dollhouse to Medical City Children’s Hospital in Dallas, Texas.

The family has since activated the parental code settings on the Amazon Echo Dot to avoid future surprise purchases.

The toddler who gave his dog a “shower”.

“My 3-year-old came inside and announced, ‘I peed outside.’ My husband asked if his underwear was wet and my son proudly replied, ‘Nope, I peed on Luna. It was like a shower for her.’ Luna is our Saint Bernard.”

—Amber Lynn Morris, Facebook

The 8-year-old boy who drove himself and 4-year-old sister to McDonald’s.

A boy in Ohio caved into his McDonald’s cravings in April 2017, driving to the fast food chain to get a cheeseburger with his 4-year-old sister riding shotgun. The kids made it to the drive-thru before employees called authorities to report the odd scene. No charges were filed against the kids’ parents, who were asleep at their home at the time. There were also no signs of child neglect since the children had already eaten three times that day.

The Cub Scout who revealed his parents’ bedroom accessory.

“When my son was in his first year of Cub Scouts, they took a field trip to the police station. Towards the end of the tour, a police officer started showing the kids everything he carried on his belt. When he got to the handcuffs, my son announced, ‘My mom and dad have some of those!'”

—Jeff Mueller, Facebook

Bonus: Kim Kardashian West’s daughter North gets real honest.

If Saint West is a mini-Kim, North is a mini-Kanye [West]. “She’s really really smart, actually. She knows how to outsmart us — or she thinks she does. But she is Kanye’s twin,” Kardashian West said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Same personality, says the same wild things. Those two…”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star continued: “She’ll sit, looking at me and be like, ‘Mommy, I don’t like Ellen’ or whoever it is. And I’m just like, ‘Not now.’ And she’s just like, ‘Why mom? I’m being honest.'”

And Kardashian West isn’t the only parent who’s experienced wild antics from their kids.

Bonus: Mariah Carey’s son Moroccan ordered a dog online and $5,000 worth of things on Amazon.

“My son is like a technological genius,” the singer said of Moroccan on a June 2018 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I have to control [him and twin sister Monroe] with iPads because literally he charged $5,000 on Amazon. Yeah, he did!”