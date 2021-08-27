David Werking launched a lawsuit against his parents in 2019 after they threw out his pornography collection, which includes tapes such as Lesbians in Tight Shorts and University Co-Eds 25

Parents Ordered to Pay 43-Year-Old Son $30K After Getting Rid of His Pornography Collection

A man who sued his parents after they threw out his pornography and sex toy collection has been awarded more than $30,000.

According to the Associated Press, the parents of David Werking, 43, must now pay their son $30,441 after they discarded his pornography collection, which he claimed was worth nearly $29,000.

Additionally, the couple has to pay $14,519 to Werking's attorney, Miles Greengard, MLive reported. Greengard did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment following the verdict.

The development comes eight months after U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney of Michigan initially ruled in favor of Werking.

According to court documents previously obtained by PEOPLE, Werking moved to Michigan in 2016 to live with his parents, Paul and Beth Werking, after going through a divorce and did chores to cover his rent until moving to Indiana 10 months later.

When his parents brought his belongings to the new home, Werking noticed boxes containing his pornography and sex toys were missing. An attorney for the couple did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Werking asked about the missing items in January 2018, and his father informed him they were destroyed.

"I don't think that you have been listening to me, so let me make this very clear. I do not possess your pornography," Paul admitted in an email included in the lawsuit. "It is gone. It has been either destroyed or disposed of. I may well have missed a few items that are now in your possession but, at this point, if you don't have it, it is gone. Ditto for your sex toys and smutty magazines."

He added, "We counted twelve moving boxes full of pornography plus two boxes of 'sex toys' as you call them. We began that day the process of destroying them and it took quite a while to do so."

Inside the boxes were films such as Lesbians in Tight Shorts, University Co-Eds 25, and 1001 Erotic Nights, according to a list provided by the man in the lawsuit.