Parents of 13-Year-Old Who Died in Aruba Boating Accident Work to Educate Others on Waterfront Safety

Cassidy Murray, a 13-year-old girl from Massachusetts, died during a trip to Aruba with her family in March of last year

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 16, 2023 10:52 PM
cassidy murray
Cassidy Murray. Photo: Go Fund Me

The parents of a 13-year-old Massachusetts student who died last year in a tragic boating accident are working to educate others about waterfront safety.

"I open Facebook, and I see posts from neighbors and friends and family saying, 'We're heading to Aruba for spring break,' or 'We're thinking about Aruba,' and our hearts just break right away because we didn't know the dangers," Linda Murray, whose daughter Cassidy Murray died during a family trip to Aruba in March 2022, told The Patriot Ledger. "We weren't aware."

Cassidy's death occurred during a tube ride at Fun 4 Every 1 Watersports Aruba with her father, Dave Murray, according to ABC News.

In his recollection of the incident during a recent sit-down interview with the outlet, he stated that his daughter fell into the water five minutes into the ride, and she was wearing a life jacket.

"I waved at her. She was safe," he added.

As he and the boat driver got close to her direction, he claimed that the boat driver lost control, "pulled it in full throttle" and hit Cassidy.

"The gentleman driving the boat, he had no first aid," he continued. "If there was a second person on the boat, even if there was a spotter, he would have seen we would have had an option to slow it down or he would have seen as soon as Cassidy was ejected."

A representative for the water sports adventure company did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A description for the tubing experience found on their website states that the experience lasts for 15 minutes and that "the captain will listen to your requests" as you "fly, bounce, scream and have a blast while being pulled behind your boat in Aruba."

While there is currently no travel alert enacted, the State Department explains on their website that "the [Aruban] tourism industry is unevenly regulated, and safety inspections for equipment and facilities do not commonly occur. Hazardous areas/activities are not always identified with appropriate signage, and staff may not be trained or certified either by the host government or by recognized authorities in the field."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After the prosecutor's office in Aruba found that there were was no criminal offense in Cassidy's death," according to ABC News, Dave and Linda tell the outlet that they are working to enact change and have taken Cassidy's case to the prime minister of Aruba and the country's tourism board.

"My hope is that someone is standing at the edge of the beach and about to step on a boat and says, 'Wait, I remember that interview. Wait, remember what that family said? Maybe we should check for this. Maybe we should ask this question,' " added Linda.

Related Articles
cassidy murray
Student, 13, Dies in Boating Accident on Family Vacation in Aruba: 'A Parent's Worst Nightmare'
12-year-old boy catches great white shark off Florida coast
12-Year-Old Boy Catches Great White Shark While Fishing in Florida: 'I Was Scared,' Says Mom
Sydnie Quimby
Teen Who Competed in Cowboy-Style Events Dies in N.H. Skiing Accident: 'A Sad Loss for Our Community'
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=484624954956333&set=a.107056296046536 David Scarborough
Bodies of 4 Who Died in Gulf of Mexico Helicopter Crash Are Recovered
Jeff BECK; Posed studio portrait of Jeff Beck with Fender Telecaster guitar (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns); Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall); Tatjana Patitz walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture show as part of Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 1992-1993 in January, 1992 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Have Died in 2023
CHUCK HUGHES While the helmet of Chuck Hughes, Detroit Lions' wide receiver, lies near spot where he fell in the closing minute of play, between the Lions and Chicago Bears
Widow of NFL Player Who Died on Field 'Very Emotional' Over Damar Hamlin's Collapse
inner tube death
20-Year-Old Dies After Being Struck by Boat While Tubing on Oregon River: 'Absolutely Devastating'
Girl Dies After Being Hit by Out-of-Control Truck at North Carolina Christmas Parade
Girl Dancer Dies After Being Hit by Truck at North Carolina Christmas Parade
Caleb Hopkins
Father of 2 Dies in Off-Roading Accident After 'Amazing Day' with Family: 'We Are All in Shock'
Aiden Nevarez
Parents Speak Out After Son Dies from Accidental Fall on Spring Break in Mexico: 'It's Completely Senseless'
Ciaya Whetstone and her dog Zoe
Mom of Student Who Died After Uber Ride Speaks Out, Says She 'Will Not Rest' Until She Has Answers
Camrynn Ray McMichael
Family of 11-Year-Old Boy Who Died in Fireworks Accident Will 'Never' Buy Them Again, Aunt Says
https://www.gofundme.com/f/paxson-family?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer As many of you may have heard my sister Alicia Paxson lost her husband Phil Paxson in a tragic accident. He had two young daughters who are now fatherless. This
Dad of 2 Dies in Crash After GPS Directs Him Off the Edge of Bridge That Was Washed Away in 2013
Lucy Fernandez
17-Year-Old High School Senior Dies in Florida Boating Crash: She 'Was a Joy to All Who Knew Her'
Boy Dies In Hot Car Outside Preschool Where Both of His Parents Worked
3-Year-Old Boy Dies in Hot Car Outside Fla. Preschool Where Both His Parents Worked
Grand Canyon
34-Year-Old Woman on Boating Trip Dies After 20-Foot Fall at Grand Canyon