Parents of 19-Month-Old Nonuplets Introduce Their 5 Girls, 4 Boys: 'Not Easy to Put Them to Sleep'

The world's only nonuplets are ready for their closeup.

As they prepared to go home to Mali last week after receiving 19 months of care in Morocco, parents Halima Cissé and Abdelkader Arby got a chance to introduce their five girls and four boys to Guinness World Records.

"We are proud, it's something exceptional," Arby told the record-keeping organization. "The family is known worldwide, it's a great thing."

In a short video, Cissé shared that the boys are named Mohammed, Bah, Oumar, Elhadji, while the girls are Hawa, Adama, Oumou, Kadidia, and Fatouma.

One challenge that comes with having nine babies? Bedtime.

"It's not easy to put them to sleep all together," Cissé, 27, told Guinness World Records.

"We cuddle them so they can sleep," she added. "They really like cuddles to sleep."

Cissé and Arby welcomed their nine babies in Morocco last year — and a total of 32 medical professionals worked together to make sure everything happened safely, according to Guinness World Records.

After initially remaining at the clinic for monitoring, the family moved to an apartment in the North African country, where they continued to receive care.

"We thank the medical corps of Mali and the Akdital group for accompanying us during our stay here in Morocco," Cissé told the outlet. "And the nurses who accompanied us morning, noon and evening continuously."

Added Arby, "We also thank, after the Almighty, the authorities of my country Mali, who put everything in place for the follow-up and expenses."

Additionally, the couple are parents to a four-year-old daughter.

During the visit, Guinness World Records got a chance to present the family with a certificate, recognizing the history-making birth.

Guinness World Records

(The previous record for most children delivered at a single birth to survive was held by "Octomom" Nadya Suleman's eight children.)

The nonuplets and their mom returned home last week, Health Minister Dieminatou Sangare previously told the AFP.

"The mother and babies are doing well and have arrived safe and sound in Mali," Sangare told the outlet, adding that she felt "joy and satisfaction to see them in good health."