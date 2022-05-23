A Facebook page, "Help support Kyle Jr. go to college this fall," aims to provide financial support for Kyle Savage Jr. and Knico Savage, whose parents were killed early Saturday morning

Parents Die in Fiery Car Crash — and Their Community Is Coming Together to Help the Couple's Sons

Two teenage boys are facing life without their parents, Kyle Savage Sr. and Charlene Savage, who died in a car crash in Maryland on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

"At approx. 2:40 am, a vehicle was traveling on Annapolis Road and for reasons that remain under investigation left the roadway, striking a pole then catching on fire," the Prince George's County Police Department wrote on Twitter. "Two victims were pronounced dead on scene."

Charlene's sister, Linda Hunter, confirmed the couple's identities to FOX station WTTG. She said their eldest son, Kyle Jr., is preparing to graduate from Dematha Catholic High School, while their youngest, Knico, will begin high school in the fall.

In the wake of the tragedy, the community has come together to support the boys.

"I know they're smiling because they see the people who are reaching out," Hunter said of her late sister and brother-in-law. "Coming out just wanting to support the boys and asking what they can do."

Speaking with NBC station WRC-TV, Hunter added, "The family's hurting, but we just need peace that surpasses all understanding because we don't know how this can be."

DeMatha Catholic High School confirmed that Kyle Jr.'s parents had "passed away in a tragic car accident" in a Facebook post shared Saturday morning.

"The Savage family is in our prayers," the school said, adding that it will provide funeral information once it's made available. "To Kyle, your DeMatha family is here for you. 🙏."

Meanwhile, a Facebook campaign, "Help support Kyle Jr. go to college this fall❤️," aims to provide financial support for Kyle Jr. and Knico.

As of Monday afternoon, over $145,00 had been raised via the social media page, which was created by Kester Irwin Hanley Cross, a friend of Kyle Sr. and Charlene before their sudden deaths.

"The devil took their parents away but the God in us gives us resources to support the 2 left of this Fantastic Four," Cross wrote in the description for the page.

Gold's Gym in Bowie has also promised to support Kyle Jr. and Knico following the deaths of their parents, whom the business said were "regular members" and "will be deeply missed."

"To their two boys, your Gold's Gym family is here for you!" the gym wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday, adding, "Your family is in our prayers!"

Hunter, who said she last spoke with her sister on Friday during a daily phone call with their sisters, told WTTG that Charlene's sons "were the world to her."

"They know the love and support they have behind them," Hunter explained to the outlet. "Their strength and the courage through this, even more so than some of the adults in the family, has been amazing."

DeMatha applauded "the tremendous outpouring of support" for Kyle Jr. and his family in a second Facebook post shared on Sunday, noting that the efforts have been "truly appreciated."

The school said its counseling center "has been talking with the family" and promised to "report back early this week on what is specifically needed" and how people can help.

Gift cards for the Savage family can be dropped off at DeMatha's main office, according to a third Facebook post shared Monday. The school also confirmed that the family "is also working on a Trust Fund" and "will share that information when we have it."

Funeral arrangements for Kyle Sr. and Charlie are still being finalized as of Monday, DeMatha said.