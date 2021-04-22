“SPC Jenks was a dedicated Paratrooper, gifted forward observer, loyal friend, and talented artist who consistently made a tremendous impact on all around her,” Lt. Col. Christopher Walsh said

‘Dedicated’ Army Paratrooper Dies During Parachute Jump Training: ‘She Will Be Missed’

Army paratrooper Spc. Abigail Jenks died on Monday after doing a static-line jump training.

At the time of the incident, the 20-year-old native of Gansevoort, New York was parachuting from a UH-60 Blackhawk in Fort Bragg, North Carolina when she suffered fatal injuries, the 82nd Airborne Division revealed on Wednesday.

The native of Gansevoort, New York was a fire support specialist assigned to the 1st Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

"Spc. Abigail Jenks was a creative, hardworking, and confident Paratrooper. Her love for art, animals, and her friends reverberated wherever she worked," Capt. Brian Norman, Jenks' battery commander, said in a statement. "Her compassion for fellow Paratroopers will be truly missed."

The 82nd Airborne Division added, "Spc. Jenks will be missed. Remember, #Paratroopers never die, they just slip away."

The 1-319 Airborne Field Artillery Regiment also released a statement, writing that Jenks was "a proud Paratrooper and loyal friend. Her positive attitude and creative mind is missed by every Paratrooper within the formation. The impact of her loss is felt by all."

Lt. Col. Christopher Walsh said, "SPC Jenks was a dedicated Paratrooper, gifted forward observer, loyal friend, and talented artist who consistently made a tremendous impact on all around her. She will be dearly missed."

"We are ensuring every resource is available to her family and peers to help them during this difficult time," Lt. Col. Walsh added. "SPC Jenks will forever be a part of our Loyalty family."

The Army Combat Readiness Center is conducting an investigation into Jenks' death, according to The Army Times.

The Army did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment.

Jenks is survived by her mother, father, two brothers, a sister and a fiancé, according to WNYT Channel 13.

"She always saw the good in people, no matter who they were," her mother told the outlet. "She's a picture of forgiveness and love and giving. She's just very positive and happy most of the time."

Funeral services are expected to occur this week, with Jenks' brother David flying in from Missouri where he serves in the Air Force, the outlet reported.

Jenks graduated from Saratoga Springs High School in 2018 and immediately enlisted in the Army. In 2019, she became a paratrooper.

