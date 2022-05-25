Police say Dolores “Dolo” Boschert was "all by herself" at the time of the accident early Tuesday morning

23-Year-Old Paramedic Dies in 'Unfortunate Accident' at Missouri Gym After Getting Pinned Beneath Weights

A beloved Missouri paramedic died on Tuesday morning after an accident at a local gym.

St. Charles Police said the body of Dolores "Dolo" Boschert, 23, was found at a Club Fitness location in St. Charles by another gym-goer around 2:50 a.m., according to NBC station KSDK.

Police said she was "all by herself" at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene, reported the outlet.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, police say that their investigation revealed that Boschert "had been squatting on a Smith Machine when her legs gave out and she was pinned under the barbell."

"That occurred approximately 20 minutes before another gym goer entered the facility and found Dolores on the ground, unresponsive," police said. "The citizen rendered aid and called for help."

Capt. Ray Floyd told KSDK that police "believe she probably died from asphyxiation."

A Club Fitness spokesperson tells PEOPLE in a statement that they are "continuing to work with local authorities to investigate this incident."

"Our deepest and most sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of the member," the statement read. "As an organization dedicated to improving lives through fitness, we strive to ensure the health and safety of our members and to assure a positive experience at every Club Fitness facility."

St. Charles Police have said that "there are no signs of foul play."

"We are confident it was an unfortunate accident," Floyd told KSDK.

Boschert was remembered as having "the greatest outlook on life" by her colleagues.

"Today we lost an amazing person who dedicated years of her life to Christian Hospital EMS. We send our deepest condolences to her friends, family, and work family," the emergency rescue service wrote in a tribute shared on social media.

"If you're in or around the EMS field, you knew Dolo and her vibrant energy. She always lit up any room she entered with her bright personality and bouncing energy," they added, noting she "was always able to see the positive in all situations."

Highlighting one of her "most recent and most well-deserved accomplishments," they noted that just last week, Boschert was named their Paramedic of the Year.

"We are grateful for the memories we made with Dolores that will stick with us the rest of our lives," they wrote. "Please keep her family and our career field in your thoughts and prayers."

Many local fire departments shared their own tributes, passing along their "deepest condolences" to her loved ones.

"It is obvious, through this terrible tragedy, that she was loved by all who knew her," wrote Hazelwood Firefighters Community Outreach. "She will be deeply missed by so many."

"Our hearts are broken," added the West County EMS & Fire Protection District. "We were honored to have her complete her paramedic ride alongs with our district. She will be deeply missed.

Boschert, who graduated from the St. Louis Fire Academy in 2021, had been a member of the Christian Hospital Emergency Medical Services since 2020, according to KSDK.

"She loved interacting with the community, and providing a resource that's so desperately needed," Chief Brian Hokamp told the outlet.