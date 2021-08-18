Paralyzed Former Football Player Walks at College Graduation Ceremony After 12 Years in a Wheelchair

Corey Borner made his college graduation special in more ways than one.

The Texas native walked in public for the first time in more than a decade when he graduated from the University of North Texas at Dallas on Saturday. Borner suffered a severe spinal cord injury during a high school football game in 2009 that left him paralyzed, KXAS reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"As soon as I made a hit, I couldn't move from the neck all the way down to my feet," Borner told the news station.

"Twelve years since you haven't taken a step," the 28-year-old told the KXAS in June. "That's a long time."

Since that life-changing day, Borner has shared his story with audiences as a motivational speaker. He has also participated in rehabilitation with the goal of using his legs again.

"We all go through something. That's one thing about life. But as long as you continue to stay focused and stay positive, anything is possible," he explained.

To the surprise of graduation guests, Borner used an exoskeleton to rise from his wheelchair and walk to receive his diploma, according to Good Morning America. The machine was made by the Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation in Dallas.

Borner took his first steps with the exoskeleton in June, KXAS reported.

RELATED VIDEO: High Schooler Paralyzed During Football Game Draws Standing Ovation as He Walks at Graduation

"Retweet this forever! So I shocked the whole world!" Borner tweeted after the emotional moment. "When you surprise the world walking across to receive your communication degree!"

"This is the biggest moment in my life!" he added. "I will continue to never give up and inspire the world with my testimony. I walked again! #Findaway"

On Instagram, Borner praised his mother for her love and support, which helped him reach the milestone.

"You are the greatest mother ever! I give you lots of hugs sitting," he wrote to his mother alongside a picture of the two. "But today I had to kiss you!"

Borner told GMA that he plans to continue sharing his story in the hopes he inspires others.