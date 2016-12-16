Paralyzed Bride Offers Support to Couple Going Through Similar Experience: 'I Was Shocked'

Chris Chapman and Rachelle Friedman Chapman Martha Manning

Rachelle Chapman couldn’t believe what she saw posted on her Facebook page – it was a link to PEOPLE’s recent story about an accident that was eerily like her own.

“I was shocked to see such a similar story, except it was the husband and not the wife. It was so, so similar. It makes me so sad,” she tells PEOPLE.

“I instantly saw it and Facebook stalked them,” the 31-year-old says of her need to connect with Meg Alexander and Brent Greenhill.

The couple was celebrating at their joint bachelor/bachelorette party two weeks ago in Naples, Florida, when Greenhill dove in the water, apparently hit a sandbar and was paralyzed from the neck down.

Brent Greenhill and Meg Alexander Vic Bonvicini

Incredibly, Chapman suffered almost the exact same fate at her own bachelorette party in 2010. The stay-at-home mom is paralyzed from the chest down after a friend playfully pushed her in the pool and she broke her neck.

“It’s crazy. I wish I could shout from the rooftops to tell people not to dive because thousands of spinal cord injuries happen like that every year,” she says. “People just don’t think about it. You never think it’s going to happen, but unfortunately, it does.”

Chapman, who is comfortable being known as the “paralyzed bride,” says she knew instantly she wanted to talk to the couple.

“I know exactly what they’re going through right now, so that’s why I wanted to offer my support,” she says.

Chapman says Alexander was grateful when she reached out, but seemed hesitant at first. Chapman reached out a second time and says the two spent 30 minutes chatting back and forth on Facebook.

“I’m just so sad for her family because I know exactly what she’s going through,” she says. “I know when I was hurt we had no idea what was going on and it would have been valuable to talk to someone, so that’s why I wanted to do it so soon.”

Chris, Rachelle and their daughter, Kaylee Rae, whom they welcomed via surrogate. Courtesy Rachelle Chapman

Chapman is also hoping to involve her husband Chris in the conversation. He stayed with her after the accident, delaying their wedding but eventually making it down the aisle in 2011. He never left her side, even learning to braid her hair and do her makeup.

“I told [Alexander] that people are going to say you’re so brave to stay, but me and Chris know it would be impossible to walk away because we’re so in love. I think that’s the case with her, too. I think she’s just so in love with him.”

Alexander has told PEOPLE she expects her fiancé to be moved to Shepard’s Center in Atlanta for rehab when he’s well enough and Chapman is hoping she and Chris can someday soon make the six-hour drive from their home in North Carolina to meet the couple in person.

“I would love to meet them and be there for them and I think she can get a lot of support from Chris,” Chapman says. “He can understand her perspective.”