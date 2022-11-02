Paraglider Spots Alligator from the Sky, Then Discovers Woman Stranded on the Roof of Submerged Car

It's a bird, it's a plane — it's a paraglider.

On Sunday, Miami real estate broker Christiano Piquet was enjoying a flight on his paramotor-powered glider above a canal near Homestead when he spotted an alligator in the water, according to NBC Miami.

"I turned around to get a shot of the alligator, and I saw a car under the water," Piquet, who was recording the flight, told The Miami Herald.

As he descended to get a better look, he noticed something else: a stranded motorist on the roof of the vehicle.

So, he decided to make an emergency landing.

"In that moment, I think God told me, 'my friend, land and save that one life,'" Piquet told NBC Miami.

After reaching the ground, footage of the rescue shows Piquet running towards her and calling out for help. "Oh my God!" the woman can be heard shouting. "I fell with my car in here."

The commotion also caught the attention of a man who lived near the canal, who helped pull the woman to safety with a rope, per NBC News.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

When police arrived shortly after 8:30 a.m., the driver was safely out of the water, while the vehicle remained submerged in the canal, a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson told PEOPLE.

"A MDFR diver conducted a search around the submerged vehicle to make sure no one else was submerged," the spokesperson said, adding that the driver, whose name and condition has not been released, was transported to a local hospital.

It remains unclear how her car ended up in the canal, although the spokesperson said they responded to "the scene of a traffic accident."

Piquet told The Miami Herald that even though it meant missing church, he was happy to help save the stranded driver.



"God cares about her life because he put me in that moment, that perfect moment, on that day," he told NBC Miami.