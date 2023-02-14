Pamela Anderson Joins Bumble to Help Survivors of Domestic Violence: 'Give Love Another Chance'

The Valentine's Day partnership, which includes a donation to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, was inspired by Anderson's Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story

By
Published on February 14, 2023 01:20 PM
Pamela Anderson rollout
Photo: Jonny Marlow

Pamela Anderson and Bumble are joining forces this Valentine's Day.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the Baywatch alum, 55, and the women-empowering social networking app are teaming up to help survivors of domestic violence.

As part of the partnership, Bumble founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd will personally donate to the National Domestic Violence Hotline "on behalf of Pamela and survivors everywhere," according to a press release.

"Pamela is a powerful voice for women everywhere and her experiences and unwavering dedication to helping others epitomizes Bumble's mission to empower women," Wolfe Herd says.

The actress — whose memoir Love, Pamela recently became a best-seller — provided PEOPLE with the following statement about the initiative she's launching with the app:

"When Bumble's founder
Whitney Wolfe Herd,
approached me with an idea
to join forces on Valentine's Day,
and make a donation
to the National Domestic Violence Hotline,

"I was moved…

"Stepping into the unknown
has always appealed to me —
and in doing so
I hope to help empower
and inspire other women
to give love another chance."

Anderson is also at the center of a new Netflix documentary titled Pamela, a love story, which follows Anderson's growth "from small-town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother," according to IMDb.

Bumble says its partnership with Anderson formed after Wolfe Herd watched the film, which left her "deeply moved."

Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the film's Jan. 31 premiere, Anderson said going back in time to tell her story has been "emotional" for her.

"It's just all these wonderful memories and hard memories," she said at the time. "But I wanted to go back into those feelings and feel those feelings."

