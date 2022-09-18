Palm Trees Near the Hollywood Bowl Catch Fire Following 'Sound of Music' Sing-along

Palm trees near the Hollywood Bowl caught on fire Saturday evening as an audience was leaving the venue following a Sound of Music sing-along concert.

Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responded quickly to the scene and posted an update on Twitter, writing, "We're pleased to say the @HollywoodBowl is not endangered, and no injuries have been reported."

"A trio of @LAFD fire companies are on scene handling," the organization continued.

The department added that the incident "involves only vegetation" and was their "1,423rd emergency of the day."

LAFD also requested that the California Highway Patrol would close down one lane of the freeway traffic during the evening, per ABC7.

The cause of the fire has not been revealed. The LAFD did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Director of News & Programming at KNX News, Alex Silverman, tweeted photos from the location, writing, "Stunning scene here as crowd streams out of the Hollywood Bowl - firefighters seemed to be on scene immediately and fire now appears under control."