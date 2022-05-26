Paint Job Caused Chemical Smell Reported by Passengers on Carnival Magic, Cruise Line Says

The U.S. Coast Guard said they are "looking into" passengers' reports of "a foul odor" and sickness

A paint project on the Carnival Magic led some passengers to complain of a chemical smell on the ship, a Carnival Cruise Line spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

The statement comes after the U.S. Coast Guard announced it is "looking into" reports of "a foul odor and passengers experiencing sickness" on the Carnival Magic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Some guests aboard the ship "were impacted by an odor from an exterior painting project" done Wednesday, the rep says.

"The ship's crew quickly reacted and provided assistance to the guests," the spokesperson adds.

Carnival Magic returned to Norfolk, Virginia from the Bahamas "as scheduled" on Thursday, "and all guests have disembarked," the spokesperson says.

The Coast Guard said there were no reports of immediate distress from the fumes.

PEOPLE has reached out to the Coast Guard for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Not all passengers appear to have been impacted by the reported chemical smell. Some told NBC station WAVY that the paint could be smelled around the second and first decks of the ship, while others said they did not come across any unusual smells.

The Carnival Magic, which departed from Norfolk on May 15, is the largest ship to sail out of Virginia, according to ABC affiliate WVEC. The 1,000-foot boat has room for nearly 3,700 guests and 1,400 crew members, per Carnival's website.

The cruise ship is the first of its kind to leave the Norfolk port in two years, WVEC reported.

The last Carnival ship to set sail from the Norfolk terminal was on Oct. 20, 2019, Nauticus executive director Stephen Kirkland told the outlet as the ship prepared for its May 15 departure.