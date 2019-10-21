Pacific Palisades Fire Threatens Homes as L.A. Residents Attempt to Help with Garden Hoses

Image zoom Pacific Palisades Fire ABC7

A fast-moving fire tore through Los Angeles on Monday morning, quickly consuming more than 30 acres of brush in just over an hour.

The blaze, which authorities are calling the Palisades Fire, broke out at 10:40 a.m. local time in the Pacific Palisades area, where it was “possibly threatening” homes, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said in a news release.

Within an hour, the flames had spread uphill and were threatening homes along Vista Grande Drive and Charmel Lane, according to authorities.

KABC reported that 150 city and county firefighters were on hand to battle the blaze both in the air and on the ground.

No structural damage or injuries have been reported, Humphrey said, noting the fire was terrain-driven and not wind-driven.

No mandatory evacuations have been ordered, though many residents fled the area in cars, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Others, meanwhile, took to their decks armed with garden hoses as they tried to quell the flames, as seen in KABC’s live footage.

Image zoom Pacific Palisades Fire

The Palisades Fire comes more than a week after the Saddleridge Fire broke out in the San Fernando Valley on Oct. 10.

That fire has so far burned more than 8,700 acres, and as of Monday, was 89 percent contained, according to CalFire.