Over Half of Americans Say Their Sleeping Habits Have Worsened This Year, Survey Finds

2020 has been the worst year ever for Americans’ sleep, according to new research.

The study asked 2,000 Americans about their sleeping habits over the tumultuous year — and how they hope to improve it in 2021, and the results found 51 percent pinpointed 2020 as their worst year for sleep.

In fact, 42 percent of respondents said they can’t even remember the last time they got a good night’s sleep.

Fittingly, six in 10 of those surveyed also said they plan to make sleep a top priority next year.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Hatch, the survey found the top 2020 culprit for poor sleep was consuming too much news (34 percent).

Another 22 percent of those polled said spending too much time with their family during quarantine has also taken a toll on their beauty rest.

Other trends that had a negative impact on respondents included Zoom call fatigue (16 percent), burnout while working from home (16 percent), and even staying up too late watching a Netflix binge (13 percent).

With sleep quality declining, those polled have been turning to various methods to try to regain control of their sleep schedule.

Thirty-four percent of respondents have tried listening to music to wind down and 20 percent have turned to meditation.

Fourteen percent of respondents have even turned to the classic aid of counting sheep to help drift off.

As quarantine continues and the holidays rapidly approach, respondents were asked how they plan to handle these additional stressors on top of an already difficult year.

With 42 percent of respondents in agreement that the holidays are the most stressful time of the year, it’s no wonder that four in 10 also said this is usually when they get their worst sleep of the year.

Nearly a quarter of respondents shared that prying questions from their relatives regarding their career heightens their stress level during holiday get-togethers and in turn inhibits their sleep.

Two in 10 respondents also said the pressure to answer questions about their relationship and physical appearance is another stress point that disrupts their sleep during the holidays.

Of those planning not to host family and friends this year, 32 percent of respondents believe their sleep quality will improve this holiday season thanks to the emptier household.

Despite the constant stress of 2020, 61 percent of the respondents did share that the COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged them to make their sleep health more of a priority in the new year.

And the top “New Year, New Sleep” goals that respondents have are simple – go to bed and wake up at the same time every day.