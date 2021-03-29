A poll of 2,000 Americans in a relationship who live with their partners found over half said time together has passed much more slowly over the past year

Over Half of Americans Say Coronavirus Pandemic Has Been Ultimate Test of Their Relationship: Survey

A year stuck in quarantine with someone actually counts as four years toward the relationship, a new survey has found.

That was calculated using a survey of 2,000 Americans — and a mathematical formula, designed to quantify the extra time couples have spent together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Groupon partnered with mathematician and Cambridge doctoral candidate Bobby Seagull, to develop a proprietary math formula to come up with the quarantine relationship equivalent of "dog years."

A poll of 2,000 Americans in a relationship who live with their partners found over half said time has passed much more slowly over the past year because they're unable to experience new things together.

The study, commissioned by experiences marketplace Groupon, aimed to uncover how quarantine has impacted couples, and results discovered nearly 60% said COVID-19 has been the ultimate test in their relationship.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

And since couples have spent so much time together, they're bound to get on each other's nerves from time to time. Twenty-seven percent of respondents found their partner listening to loud music or the TV while working was enough to irk them.

Frustrations among partners living together reached new heights in 2020, and being cooped up with a significant other can make even the small things annoying.

Sixteen percent found their partners hogging the desk or other shared space to be annoying — and nearly a quarter said they find their partner in the bathroom whenever they need to use it.

Eighteen percent said their partners have disturbed them on a work call, and another 20% said their partner's "work phone voice" drives them up a wall.

Despite the challenges of being with your partner all the time, people have found some perks that come with spending so much time together. Seventy-three percent said quarantine has strengthened their relationship, and 65% learned more about each other.

That being said, this time together has allowed couples to have more discussions than they would have had the time to do otherwise. A third (32%) discussed their past more openly than ever before and really dug into the issues and any potential hiccups within their relationship.

Additionally, 56% discussed their future plans with their partners, while 34% have been more open about what they both want in the relationship.

Seventy-seven percent of respondents said they've learned more about what their partner actually does for a living as a result of working in close proximity to them throughout the past year.

Six out of 10 people surveyed (64%) said they work in a different room than their significant other as a way to get some privacy and alone time.