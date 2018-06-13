Over 800 People Stung by Jellyfish at Central Florida Beaches in Only Three Days

Over 800 people who flocked to Central Florida beaches over the weekend and into Monday walked away with painful jellyfish stings, according to multiple outlets.

On Saturday and Sunday, USA Today reported more than 600 people were stung by moon jellyfish, and on Monday an additional 180.

“This is a lot for one weekend,” Tammy Malphurs, the Volusia County Beach Safety Captain, told the news outlet.

And while it wasn’t a record high, she added, it was still significant because of how many people were at the beach. The reactions to the stings were not serious, according to USA Today.

CBS reported that along with the numerous jellyfish stings, seven people were also pulled from rough waves along the Atlantic beaches.

RELATED: Summer Has Arrived — Here’s How to Avoid Flesh-Eating Bacteria & More Warm Weather Health Hazards

According to the Oceana organization, moon jellyfish are often found on beaches after strong storms or tides that push them onshore.

The best — and obvious way — to protect yourself, Malphurs said, is to avoid the water, “because you really can’t see them while you’re in the water, until it’s too late.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, the best way to treat a jellyfish sting is to rinse the area with vinegar, pluck visible tentacles with fine tweezers and soak the skin in hot water ranging from 110 to 114 degrees Farenheit.

People should also stay in a hot shower, making sure the affected skin is immersed, for 20 to 45 minutes, the Mayo Clinic advises. A skin reaction can be treated with oral antihistamines or corticosteroids, and a sting in or near the eye requires immediate medical care.