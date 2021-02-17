Sixty-seven percent of respondents said they've been able to reconnect with their younger self by playing video games during quarantine

Over 70 Percent of Americans Have Developed a Video Game Habit in Quarantine, Survey Finds

Three-quarters of Americans need to escape the real world due to the stress of COVID-19, according to new research.

The study asked 2,000 Americans how they've been coping with quarantine and found 65% struggled to find a quarantine hobby they could stick with at first.

But they've tried to fill their time in other ways. Some of the top activities respondents have done to stay busy during this time included playing video games, binge-watching, reading and completing crossword puzzles.

Once respondents did find a quarantine hobby, 68% said they don't know how they lived without it.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of World of Warships by Wargaming, the survey found 71% of respondents started playing video games more often during quarantine than they were before the pandemic.

And to escape the stress of quarantine and COVID-19, 63% of those surveyed are playing more immersive role-playing video games than ever before.

Just over a third of respondents are also turning to nostalgia to combat their stress by playing classic video games.

Sixty-seven percent of respondents said they've been able to reconnect with their younger self by playing video games during quarantine.

A further 66% of respondents have reconnected with old friends through gaming during this time — and 63% also said they don't think they'd be in touch with their friends as much without video games.

The top people respondents are playing video games with on a regular basis, however, are their own children – and 62% said this has brought them closer together than ever before.

Thirty-four percent of those polled are also connecting with their siblings through video games and 30% have played with old college friends.

Respondents working from home also admitted to playing video games during the workday — an average of four times a week.

And as respondents are stuck inside thanks to quarantine, they admitted to playing video games in some unusual places, including the toilet.

The most common places respondents have played video games was admittedly in the middle of a conversation with someone in their household and even at the dinner table.