Over 60 Percent of Americans Say They'd Do Almost Anything for More 'Me-Time'

With the holiday season around the corner, a majority of Americans are pumping the brakes to get some much-needed "me-time."

A survey of 2,000 Americans has found that for 77%, alone time is necessary for decompression. More than two-thirds (68%) are willing to say "no" to social plans just to have more time to themselves, and 61% said they would do almost anything for more "me-time."

Forty-six percent admitted they would even endure listening to the same song on repeat for three days straight if it meant getting more time to themselves.

Commissioned by WoodWick and conducted by OnePoll, the study revealed 70% of Americans will put their "me-time" on hold if life gets too hectic. Activities like fitness routines (42%), feel-good hobbies (40%) and healthy diets (39%) are all likely to go on the back burner.

More than four in five (86%) believe having time to themselves is vital for their personal well-being.

The increased need for "me-time" comes from a variety of holiday-related tasks: cleaning dishes after a holiday meal (38%), wrapping presents (35%) and cooking Thanksgiving dinner (34%).

Finding moments of "me-time" during the holidays can help the 65% of respondents who find themselves overwhelmed and less engaged with others if they don't get enough alone time.

Two in three Americans have dedicated more "me-time" to relax and recharge in the past year, with 68% developing new "me-time" indulgences as a result.

Top new indulgences included more reading (31%), developing new beauty routines (28%), refining their wardrobe (27%) and preparing new, more exotic foods (26%).

When indulging in something for themselves, 62% of Americans prefer sensory experiences that use one or multiple physical senses rather than material goods.

For nearly half of respondents (48%), the best of both worlds comes in the form of a candle. They noted feeling calmer when having a candle lit nearby.