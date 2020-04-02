6.6 Million Americans File for Unemployment in 1 Week, Breaking Record: ‘A Portrait of Disaster’

Image zoom Getty

More than 6.6 million Americans filed initial claims for unemployment in the week ending March 28, a record-breaking high that brings the total for the last two weeks to about 10 million people, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

The surge is an increase of more than 3,000 percent since early March, when the figures sat in low 200,000s.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The numbers are higher than economists had expected in light of the coronavirus outbreak, which has shut down much of the economy and led to layoffs and furloughs across dozens of industries.

“Sadly, this probably still underestimates the actual numbers because of the overload in the systems and not every call getting through. Even if we’re accurately calculating the numbers, we still likely have worse to come,” Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, told CNBC.

Heidi Shierholz, the director of policy at Economic Policy and the U.S. Department of Labor’s former chief economist, wrote on Twitter that a graph showing the sharp rise in claims was a “portrait of disaster.”

“I have spent the last twenty years studying the labor market and have never seen anything like it. Unemployment insurance claims for the last two weeks are mind-blowing,” she wrote.

Shierholz noted that the current claims don’t include the many Americans who are out of work because of the virus, like independent contractors, those without long enough work histories and those who had to quit to take care of a child due to closed schools.

RELATED: Having Difficulty Paying Your Rent or Mortgage amid Coronavirus? Here’s What to Do

“In the last two weeks, nearly 10 million have filed for UI — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Based on new GDP forecasts, we project nearly TWENTY million workers will be laid off or furloughed by July,” she wrote. “The grief and suffering behind these numbers is incomprehensible.”

RELATED VIDEO: After a ‘Mild’ Case of Coronavirus, Prince Charles Is Out of Self-Isolation

The numbers are staggeringly higher than any number ever seen in the past; previously, the highest week for claims was 695,000 in 1982, according to CNBC. The high for the Great Recession was just 665,000, in March 2009.

“[10 million new claims over two weeks is] around 20 times the normal rate, and understates actual job losses. For comparison, 9 million jobs lost in the Great Recession,” Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman wrote on Twitter.

RELATED: Trump Signs Cares Act While Putting Defense Production Act Into Effect, Claiming ‘GM Was Wasting Time’

President Donald Trump last week signed the CARES Act, a $2 trillion relief package aimed at providing economic relief to Americans amid the outbreak.

The bill allocates $1,200 to individuals earning up to $75,000, and $500 for each child, and $2,400 for couples earning up to $150,000. Many have now focused on how to maximize their amounts and receive checks or direct deposits from the IRS as soon as possible.

As of Thursday afternoon, there have been at least 214,000 cases and 4,800 deaths attributed to coronavirus in the United States, according to the New York Times.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.