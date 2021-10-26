As Halloween approaches, Americans are getting candid about just which spooky beings they believe exist

57 Percent of Americans Believe in Ghosts — and Many Think There's Paranormal Activity in Their Home

Half of Americans swear they've previously encountered a ghost from the great beyond, leading many to believe their homes are haunted.

A recent survey of 2,000 people aged 21 and over found that 63% of respondents believe in the paranormal in some form.

People shared that the unexplained beings they believe exist are ghosts (57%), visitors from other planets (39%) and Bigfoot (27%).

A third of respondents (35%) even said they've felt an unexplained presence in their homes, prompting them to worry that they're being haunted by the paranormal.

Respondents recalled specific encounters in their haunted homes — including feeling the previous residents appearing and suddenly disappearing, hearing doors that would randomly open and close, or seeing flickering lights and shadows with no discernible source.

Commissioned by Phantom Wines and conducted by OnePoll, the study revealed that though 23% don't believe in the paranormal, they also don't want to provoke anything that could prove their skepticism wrong.

Overall, 44% reported having a personal experience with the paranormal. Two in three (63%) also believe that life exists on another planet somewhere in the universe, and 55% believe full moons can make people behave in strange, different ways.

Data further showed that people's beliefs in the paranormal go beyond just ghosts and aliens. Fifty-six percent believe some people can see and predict the future, while 51% said some could even read minds.

More than a quarter (29%) have sought the guidance of a psychic reading, and some respondents said they learned how loved ones would die, where long-lost family members are now and the details of their future children through psychics.

Although many Americans have experienced unexplained, paranormal beings, others prefer watching them on their TV screens.