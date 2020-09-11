Over 50 Percent of Americans Appreciate Nature More Now Than Before the Pandemic, Study Says
Over sixty percent of survey respondents say they're now doing more outdoor activities close to home
Nearly six in 10 Americans have a new appreciation of nature thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, according to new research.
The study — conducted by OnePoll on behalf of the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation and their Get on Board campaign — asked 2,000 Americans about their time outdoors this year, according to SWNS.
Fifty-eight percent of respondents shared they didn’t appreciate nature as much as they should have before the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey also found that as their days indoors drag along, 57 percent of people said it’s all taken a toll on their mental health and happiness.
Three-quarters of respondents are starting to feel a boost in their moods, however, thanks to spending more time outdoors – with 66 percent sharing they’re doing more outdoor activities close to home.
With a plethora of options for outdoor activities, nearly four in 10 respondents have actually become more physically active during their time in quarantine.
In fact, 32 percent of respondents are participating in more outdoor activities than ever.
Six in 10 shared they’ve been able to finally take the time to explore their local communities, with local parks, trails and lakes topping the list of new-found areas.