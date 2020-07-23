Orlando Radio Station Offers 'Free Living Wills' for Teachers Returning to School amid COVID-19

Florida has become a coronavirus hotspot in recent weeks, seeing a surge in cases across the state

As Florida continues to grapple with the coronavirus, several law firms in the state are stepping in to offer free living wills for any teachers required to return to classrooms this fall.

On Wednesday, Orlando radio station XL 1067 announced on social media that they have teamed up with the Orlando Law Group to give "every teacher and faculty member a free living will."

In a colorful flyer shared on Twitter, the radio station called attention to all teachers for the opportunity to sign up for the living will on the station's socials or website.

A living will, also known as an advance directive, provides legal instructions for a person's choice of medical care should they be unable to make decisions for themselves or communicate them to a doctor, the Mayo Clinic clinic explains.

As officials in Florida continue to push for schools to reopen despite the number of cases, the law community is hoping to help teachers prepare for the worst.

Gallagher & Associates in St. Petersburg has also offered to help teachers who may be at risk this fall.

"G&A is happy to provide gratis living wills/advance directives for teachers involuntarily forced to return to the classroom. While we agree with medical experts that it is premature to reopen schools in this Tampa Bay hot zone, we want to do our part to help teachers that are forced to return," the group wrote on Facebook, noting that they are "feeling concerned."

Earlier this month, Florida’s education commissioner Richard Corcoran issued an executive order that requires public schools to be open at least five days per week for in-person classes, subject to guidance from state and local health officials.

Florida has seen a surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks. On Thursday alone, the state reported 10,250 new cases and 173 coronavirus-related deaths, breaking the state's death-toll record, NBC affiliate WESH reported. Overall, Florida has seen at least 379,611 cases and 5,344 deaths attributed to coronavirus as of Thursday, according to The New York Times.

Teachers' concern over wills has become a national issue.

"We're seeing a lot of uptick in demands for wills, powers of attorney and other healthcare directives," John Midgett, secretary of the National Association of Estate Planners, recently told PEOPLE. "In case something happens, they don't want to leave more problems for their families."

Image zoom Teachers protest in Florida Octavio Jones/Getty

A whopping 84 percent of respondents aged 18-34, and 73 percent of people aged 35-54, don't have any such legal documents, aren't even sure if they do or not, or prefer not to say, according to a Caring.com survey conducted before the pandemic. The top reason is, "I haven't gotten around to it," according to the research results.

"I'm scared as hell about going back into the classroom," teacher Terri Crothers, 57, of Gallipolis, Ohio, told PEOPLE. "I'm frightened that if I catch the virus, I won't survive or I will be left with debilitating effects."

Like many teachers, that fear drove Crothers, who suffers from diabetes, to scramble to get her affairs in order.

"I don't want to leave my family with the mess of taking care of whatever I might have left behind," she said.

