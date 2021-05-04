Three baby girls and four baby boys were welcomed by firefighters during the pandemic

Orlando Fire Department Celebrates Birth of 7 Babies — and the Photos Are 'Cuteness Overload!'

They're putting out fires — and changing diapers!

On Friday, the Orlando Fire Department in Florida said in a Facebook post that seven of their members had welcomed babies, all during the course of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Of the seven little bundles of joy, three of them were baby girls while four were little boys, according to the post.

"From fighting fires to pacifiers," the department wrote. "These seven Orlando Firefighters went from 24/48 hour shifts to 24/7 dads in a matter of months for the special assignment of fatherhood."

"We are happy to see moms, dads and babies are all doing well," the post continued. "Just a matter of time before these new recruits begin to gear up."

Orlando Fire Department dads The Orlando firefighters with their babies and babies' mothers | Credit: Orlando Fire Department/Facebook

Orlando Fire Department dads The Orlando firefighters | Credit: Orlando Fire Department/Facebook

To mark the sweet celebration, the department posted three photos snapped in their fire station — two of which featured the firefighters holding their little ones, and the third with the babies' mothers.

After posting the images, many users were quick to congratulate the firefighters and react to all the cuteness.

"Great picture of all of you," wrote one user. "Congratulations to the new little recruits!!"

"How cute is this!!! Wow I hope the FD is framing all of these pics. Congratulations!!" wrote another person.

"Cuteness overload!" added someone else.