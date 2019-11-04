17-Year-Old Oregon Boy Killed by Train While Taking Senior Photos

Image zoom Bridge in Troutdale, Oregon Google Maps

An Oregon teenager taking senior portraits along a bridge was struck and killed by a train on Saturday.

The boy, 17, was snapping photos near a bridge in Troutdale when he was hit by a Union Pacific train just before 6 p.m., a spokesperson for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Deputies responded to the scene, near the Columbia River Highway, and found the teen dead.

No members of the train’s crew were hurt in the accident, Union Pacific said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with the teen’s family and friends. We plead with parents, students and photographers to not take photos on or near the tracks,” the statement read.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the incident is under investigation by its Vehicle Crash Team.

The victim’s name has not yet been released, and the Multnomah County Medical Examiner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Train tracks are a popular photography destination; in 2017, a pregnant Texas teenager was struck and killed by a train as she stood between two tracks during a photoshoot.