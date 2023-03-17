Oregon Snowboarder, 33, Dies After Avalanche Carries Him Over Cliff During Outing With Friends

An Oregon man died earlier this week after he was carried over a cliff during an avalanche.

Erik Hefflefinger, 33, of Bend, was descending down Paulina Peak at Newberry National Volcanic Monument with two friends on Wednesday when he was caught in the avalanche, according to a press release from the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office (DCSO). Authorities said they first received a report of an avalanche at 12:28 p.m.

Witnesses said they watched from below as Hefflefinger was "carried over a cliff" by fast-moving debris, per the DCSO.

The snowboarder's friends, who were not buried by the avalanche, were able to locate him and "immediately started lifesaving efforts," police said. However, authorities were not able to each Hefflefinger until 4:00 p.m. due to the weather conditions. An hour later, "life saving measures were discontinued."

Hefflefinger and his two friends, 34 and 44, used snowmobiles to summit the mountain before traveling down on a snowboard and skis, according to the sheriff's office. Both of his friends had already begun their descent when the avalanche took place.

"As a result of the investigation, it was determined Hefflefinger possibly hit a tree while caught in the avalanche debris," police said.

The International Emergency Response Coordination Center (IERCC) alerted Deschutes County dispatchers to the group's SOS alarm just after 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

Members of the Oregon State Police were first to arrive at the scene, but were not immediately able to reach the snowboarder's location "due to snow conditions," according to the sheriff's office.

Three DSCO Search and Rescue volunteers arrived at the scene via helicopter around 4 p.m. Upon their arrival, Hefflefinger was discovered to have "a faint pulse." About an hour later, however, it was determined that he "was beyond help."

Hefflefinger's body was transported to 10-Mile Sno-Park and released to a funeral home a short time later.

Officials do not believe the two friends caused the avalanche, according to the DCSO, which reported that all three individuals were equipped with avalanche safety gear.

So far this year, the sheriff's office says it has responded to "two avalanche fatalities," something which prior to 2023, had not happened in nine year.

"The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office would like to remind everyone recreating in the backcountry to ensure that you have the proper equipment and training," they said in a statement.