Oregon Snowboarder, 33, Dies After Avalanche Carries Him Over Cliff During Outing With Friends

Investigators believe Erik Hefflefinger "possibly hit a tree while caught in the avalanche debris," according to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office

By
Published on March 17, 2023 01:06 PM
Paulina Lake with Paulina Peak.
Photo: Getty

An Oregon man died earlier this week after he was carried over a cliff during an avalanche.

Erik Hefflefinger, 33, of Bend, was descending down Paulina Peak at Newberry National Volcanic Monument with two friends on Wednesday when he was caught in the avalanche, according to a press release from the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office (DCSO). Authorities said they first received a report of an avalanche at 12:28 p.m.

Witnesses said they watched from below as Hefflefinger was "carried over a cliff" by fast-moving debris, per the DCSO.

The snowboarder's friends, who were not buried by the avalanche, were able to locate him and "immediately started lifesaving efforts," police said. However, authorities were not able to each Hefflefinger until 4:00 p.m. due to the weather conditions. An hour later, "life saving measures were discontinued."

Hefflefinger and his two friends, 34 and 44, used snowmobiles to summit the mountain before traveling down on a snowboard and skis, according to the sheriff's office. Both of his friends had already begun their descent when the avalanche took place.

"As a result of the investigation, it was determined Hefflefinger possibly hit a tree while caught in the avalanche debris," police said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The International Emergency Response Coordination Center (IERCC) alerted Deschutes County dispatchers to the group's SOS alarm just after 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

Members of the Oregon State Police were first to arrive at the scene, but were not immediately able to reach the snowboarder's location "due to snow conditions," according to the sheriff's office.

Three DSCO Search and Rescue volunteers arrived at the scene via helicopter around 4 p.m. Upon their arrival, Hefflefinger was discovered to have "a faint pulse." About an hour later, however, it was determined that he "was beyond help."

Hefflefinger's body was transported to 10-Mile Sno-Park and released to a funeral home a short time later.

Officials do not believe the two friends caused the avalanche, according to the DCSO, which reported that all three individuals were equipped with avalanche safety gear.

So far this year, the sheriff's office says it has responded to "two avalanche fatalities," something which prior to 2023, had not happened in nine year.

"The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office would like to remind everyone recreating in the backcountry to ensure that you have the proper equipment and training," they said in a statement.

Related Articles
2 Backcountry Skiers Dead in Colorado Avalanche
2 Backcountry Skiers Found Dead Under Debris, Snowmobiler Missing in Separate Colorado Avalanches
Alex Balestrieri
Man with 'Passion for Life' Died After Snowmobile 'Landed on Top Of Him' in Wyoming Avalanche
Boy, 7, dead after house fire on Northwest side
Chicago Firefighter's Son, 7, Dies After Fire at Family's Home, Dad Was On Duty and Rushed to Scene
Miocene Astoria Sandstone at Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area, Oregon
California Hiker Found Dead After Falling from Coastal Bluff in Oregon and Getting Swept Out to Sea
Colchuk Peak in Washington
3 Dead After Leader of Climbing Group Triggers Avalanche in Washington State's Cascade Mountains
2 Snowmobile Riders Killed in Colorado Avalanche.Credit: Colorado Avalanche Information Center
2 Snowmobile Riders Buried and Killed in Colorado Avalanche
1 person reported dead following avalanche in Breckenridge
Man Dies in Colo. Avalanche While Skiing with His Father, Who Freed Himself from Snow and Survived
Kyle Clinkscales
Remains of Student Identified 47 Years After He Went Missing, Cause of Death Is Still a Mystery
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=852030152851056&set=a.757738982280174 See less Comments Most Relevant is selected, so some comments may have been filtered out.
Pa. Brothers and Prominent Businessmen Killed in Avalanche During Canadian Ski Trip: 'Heartbreaking'
Hurricane Ridge Utah
Utah Teen Dead After 150-Ft. Fall from Cliff in Second Hiking Tragedy in 8 Days: 'It Devastates Us'
A stock photo Mt Charleston after a winter snow storm. Not far from Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Man, 32, Killed in Rare Backwoods Avalanche While Skiing in Nevada, Officials Say
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13692404b) This image from video provided by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows a helicopter rescue after a Tesla plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway, near an area known as Devil's Slide, leaving four people in critical condition, a fire official said California Car Falls Off Cliff, Pacifica, United States - 01 Dec 2022
Officials Say It's an 'Absolute Miracle' All 4 People Survived Tesla's Plunge Over Calif. Cliff
Kyle Doan
Police Identify Boy, 5, Who Was Swept Away in Calif. Flood as He and His Mom Headed to School
Sarah J. Hartsfield
Texas Woman Charged After Husband Dies of 'Suspicious Illness,' Previously Investigated in Ex-Husband's Death
Boy Swept Away During Severe Winter Storm
Calif. Police Pause Search for 5-Year-Old Boy Who Was Swept Away in Severe Flood
Saraiah Acosta
Recent High School Graduate Described as 'Life of the Party' Is Allegedly Killed by Man She Dated