Oregon Man Says He Threw $200K from Car to 'Bless Others' — Family Claims He Drained Shared Bank Accounts

A family member reportedly told police that man had completely drained his family's shared bank accounts ahead of the stunt

By
Published on April 13, 2023 12:36 PM
Money falling from the sky
Photo: Getty

Authorities in Oregon say a man allegedly emptied his family's shared bank accounts before throwing thousands of dollars in cash onto a local highway.

Oregon State Police said the man, whom they identified as Colin Davis McCarthy, 38, tossed the money out of his car Tuesday evening on Interstate 5 near milepost 192, according to ABC affiliate KEZI.

The Eugene man told responding officers that he was "doing well and wanted to bless others with gifts of money," according to CBS affiliate KVAL and NBC affiliate KMTR.

OSP did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Several motorists stopped to grab some of the money thrown from the man's car, per the reports.

However, OSP was concerned about the hazards posed by the dollar bills that littered the interstate, according to KEZI. Responding officers eventually convinced McCarthy to stop throwing the cash.

The man told officials he had thrown about $200,000 from his vehicle, per KEZI, with the outlet reporting that most of the money had been collected by 8 p.m. that evening.

"The people that originally stopped on scene did a pretty good job of cleaning it all up," OSP Lieutenant Jim Andrews said, per the report.

Officials have not confirmed exactly how much money was thrown onto I-5, KVAL and KMTR reported.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During a conversation with one of McCarthy's relatives, OSP said they learned that the man had allegedly drained his family's shared bank accounts ahead of the stunt, according to KEZI.

McCarthy was not criminally charged, though Andrews said officers did consider the option, per KEZI's report. "He could have been charged in a situation like this for danger being created because of his actions -- disorderly conduct, potentially reckless endangering, but most likely disorderly conduct," Andrews said, according to the outlet.

Now, McCarthy's family is asking anyone who found money on the highway Tuesday to turn it over to the authorities, KEZI reported.

Related Articles
Body Found in Submerged Car Belonging To Missing Middle School Teacher
Body Found in Submerged Car That Belongs to Fla. Teacher Who Went Missing 2 and a Half Years Ago
2 People Arrested After Missing Colorado Man's Body Found in 'Clandestine Grave': 'Enough to Send Shivers Down Your Spine'
2 Arrested After Missing Colo. Man's Body Found in Grave: 'It's Enough to Send Shivers Down Your Spine'
Nathan Millard, Ga. Dad Disappears on Business Trip in Baton Rouge, ‘I’m Praying for a Miracle,’ Says Wife
Woman Arrested in Connection with Case of Georgia Man Found Wrapped in Carpet, Another Woman Sought
Yesica Martinez
Family Finds Body of Missing Texas Woman After Searching Area Where Her Car Crashed 2 Days Earlier
6 newborn puppies that were saved
Police Officers Save 6 Cocker Spaniel Puppies Moments from Death: 'Right Place, Right Time'
Tesla Driver Filmed Apparently Sleeping Behind the Wheel
Tesla Driver Appears Asleep at the Wheel on Calif. Highway in Video Footage: 'She Was Conked Out'
Zebra bites, injures owner's arm before it's fatally shot by sheriff's deputy
Ohio Police Officer Shoots and Kills a Zebra That Bit Its Owner: 'I Think He Tore My Arm Off'
Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals on the sidelines in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) ; https://www.instagram.com/p/CPhRLd6Mq_3/?hl=en perfectly_sculpted_by_ladyla's profile picture perfectly_sculpted_by_ladyla 💙 92w
Joe Mixon's Sister a Suspect After Shots Were Fired from Bengals Player's Home and Injured Minor: Reports
Welfare check, foul odor leads to 2 bodies found inside NW Harris County home
Texas Man Found Dead in His Home May Have Been Living with a Corpse for Several Months, Cops Say
Kyle Clinkscales
Remains of Student Identified 47 Years After He Went Missing, Cause of Death Is Still a Mystery
Felicia Marie Johnson
Missing Woman Found Possibly Dismembered in Texas; Suspect Allegedly Searched 'How to Be a Serial Killer'
Teen Has Legs Amputated After She Was Hit By a Car While Attending a Volleyball Tournament. https://www.gofundme.com/f/pray-for-janae. Credit: Gofundme
Teen's Legs Amputated After She Was Hit By Car While Attending Volleyball Tournament: 'Her Life Has Changed'
5 Dead in Fiery Arizona Crash
5 Dead in 2 Cars That 'Burst Into Flames' After Getting Crushed by Trucks on Arizona Highway
Banks County Elementary School in Georgia
Ga. Elementary School Principal and Teacher Resign After Investigation into Affair That Included Sex on Campus
Correspondent Evan Lambert, Reporter Arrested After Broadcasting at Ohio Governor’s Press Conference
Reporter Arrested After Broadcast at Ohio Governor's Press Conference: 'He Was Doing His Job'
Dharmesh A. Patel drove Tesla off a cliff in attempted murder suicide
Calif. Doctor Accused of Driving Tesla Off Cliff with Wife and Children Inside Pleads Not Guilty