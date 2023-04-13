Oregon Man Says He Threw $200K from Car to 'Bless Others' — Family Claims He Drained Shared Bank Accounts

Authorities in Oregon say a man allegedly emptied his family's shared bank accounts before throwing thousands of dollars in cash onto a local highway.

Oregon State Police said the man, whom they identified as Colin Davis McCarthy, 38, tossed the money out of his car Tuesday evening on Interstate 5 near milepost 192, according to ABC affiliate KEZI.

The Eugene man told responding officers that he was "doing well and wanted to bless others with gifts of money," according to CBS affiliate KVAL and NBC affiliate KMTR.

OSP did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Several motorists stopped to grab some of the money thrown from the man's car, per the reports.

However, OSP was concerned about the hazards posed by the dollar bills that littered the interstate, according to KEZI. Responding officers eventually convinced McCarthy to stop throwing the cash.

The man told officials he had thrown about $200,000 from his vehicle, per KEZI, with the outlet reporting that most of the money had been collected by 8 p.m. that evening.

"The people that originally stopped on scene did a pretty good job of cleaning it all up," OSP Lieutenant Jim Andrews said, per the report.

Officials have not confirmed exactly how much money was thrown onto I-5, KVAL and KMTR reported.

During a conversation with one of McCarthy's relatives, OSP said they learned that the man had allegedly drained his family's shared bank accounts ahead of the stunt, according to KEZI.

McCarthy was not criminally charged, though Andrews said officers did consider the option, per KEZI's report. "He could have been charged in a situation like this for danger being created because of his actions -- disorderly conduct, potentially reckless endangering, but most likely disorderly conduct," Andrews said, according to the outlet.

Now, McCarthy's family is asking anyone who found money on the highway Tuesday to turn it over to the authorities, KEZI reported.