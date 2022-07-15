A 17-year-old was operating the boat at the time of the incident, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office

20-Year-Old Dies After Being Struck by Boat While Tubing on Oregon River: 'Absolutely Devastating'

A 20-year-old man died in Oregon after he was involved in a "tragic boating accident" on Monday, according to authorities.

Both the 20-year-old and a juvenile victim, neither of whom have been publicly identified, were on an innertube that was being pulled by a 1994 Four Winns 17-inch fiberglass boat on the Willamette River when they were hit by the watercraft, according to a news release from the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.

"The boat was actually towing the two inner tubers behind them and they ended up turning in one direction and then corrected back the other direction which swung the innertube around," a Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue spokesperson told CBS affiliate KOIN.

In a statement, TVFR said that when the boat and the tube "crossed paths," the victims were both run over.

Both individuals were transported from Rogers Landing in Newberg to Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland, one by life flight, per TVFR.

The YCSO announced Thursday that the 20-year-old, who lived in the Brooks area, had succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities noted at the time that the minor was "still receiving medical treatment" for his injuries, which were described as "life threatening."

Both victims were wearing personal floatation devices at the time, per the YCSO.

"We never want to respond to call like this," TVFR spokesperson Haughn said Thursday, according to ABC affiliate KATU and CBS affiliate KOIN.

"This is absolutely tragic," she added. "We just feel horrible for the family. It was an accident. Things do happen, but it's heartbreaking."

A 17-year-old was operating the boat at the time of the incident, according to the YSCO.

"The preliminary information we have about this particular incident, it sounds like there's some inexperience on the part of the operator at the time," YCSO Sergeant Sam Elliott said, per KOIN.

Both the teenager and a parent, who "was on board the boat at the time of the incident," hold valid Oregon Boater Education cards, the YCSO said.

However, the sheriff's office said neither operator had "applied for a Towed Watersports Education Card," which as of April is required "to engage in any towed watersport activity in the Newberg Pool section of the Willamette River."

Haughn said the individuals involved in Monday's accident are "all known to each other," according to KOIN, which reported that the operator was related to one of the victims.