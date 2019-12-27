Oregon Grandfather Buys School Bus So He Can Drive His Grandkids to School

Image zoom Doug Hayes KGW News/YouTube

An Oregon man just earned the title Grandfather of the Year after purchasing his own yellow school bus to take his 10 grandchildren to school.

Doug Hayes presented the sweet gesture to his grandchildren on Friday just days before Christmas, CNN reported.

Making the vehicle all the more special, Hayes named the bus “Grandfather Express.”

As for why Hayes wanted to take on the carpool task, he explained to CNN that his grandchildren attend Paideia Classical Christian School, a small private school that isn’t big enough to send out its own buses.

Hayes told CNN that his grandchildren had long wished to be taken to school by bus, so he took matters into his own hands.

When he revealed the bus, Hayes said his grandchildren were “ecstatic.”

At this time, only five out of the 10 kids are of school age and all of families live within 20 minutes of each other.

Hayes explained to CNN that he is happy to make the morning trek before he goes to work himself.

“Then I can just drop my bus back here at the house and take my car to work,” he told CNN.

In a video shared by local outlet KGW News, the grandchildren squeal with excitement as they explore the bus for the first time.

“It was a big surprise! All of us were really stunned. I never expected him to buy a bus!” one kid says in the clip while another belts out “It was really fun!”

“I thought maybe there’s a way I can give them a memory that would last all their lives,” Hayes told KGW News in the clip.

Hayes will embark on his first bus ride in January when school resumes.