Oprah Winfrey had some inspiring words to share with the graduating class of 2019.

Winfrey, 65, delivered a rousing speech as she addressed the graduating class at Colorado College during their commencement ceremony on Sunday morning.

“I’m here to tell you that you actually do get to transform the world every day by your actions,” Winfrey told the crowd. “Small steps lead to big accomplishments.”

“The most important thing is how you’re touching other people’s lives,” Winfrey added, going on to discuss the importance of perspective.

“The truth is, you cannot fix everything,” she said. “But what you can do, here and now, is make a decision, because life is about decisions. And the decision is that you will use your life in service; you will be in service to life. You will speak up. You will show up. You will stand up. You will sit in. You will volunteer. You will vote. You will shout out. You will help. You will lend a hand.”

“You will offer your talent and your kindness however you can,” she continued, “and you will radically transform whatever moment you’re in — which leads to bigger moments.”

Winfrey added, “You have no idea what your legacy will be.”

In addition to sharing some words of wisdom, Winfrey, who gave out copies of her new book The Path Made Clear for free, was also presented with an honorary degree.

The media mogul has been the commencement speaker at numerous schools throughout her impressive career, including Stanford, Harvard and Howard universities.

Speaking to USC graduates last year, Winfrey encouraged students to rise above the chaos of the modern era and always remember “there really is a solution.”

“Your job now is to take everything you’ve learned here to challenge the left, the right, and the center,” she said. “When you see something, you say something, and you say it with the facts to back it up. The truth has always been and always be our shield against corruption.”

“Put your honor where your mouth is. When you give your word, keep it. Do the work. Get your hands dirty,” she added. “You build a legacy, not from one thing, but from everything.”

She also offered a handy list of tips to follow in life: “Pay your bills on time, make your bed, put your phone away at the dinner table and get a good mattress — your back will thank you.”