Winning a $1 million lottery prize is something most people only dream of happening once in their lifetime, but one lucky man has actually experienced it twice in just over a year.

Antoine Beaini, of Milton, Ontario, won the million-dollar Maxmillions prize on Sept. 23 with a ticket he purchased at a convenience store in his Canadian town, according to CTV and The Vancouver Sun.

"I couldn't believe it," Beaini told the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), according to United Press International (UPI). "I thought 'Again?'"

This is the second time in 13 months that Beaini has won $1 million on the lottery, according to the reports.

"I was also at the Prize Centre in August 2021 to pick up a $1-million prize," he told OLG, per CTV News and the Sun.

Beaini checked his latest winning ticket at home and was stunned to see he had won for a second time, per the reports.

"It was more shocking than the first win," Beaini told OLG. "I told my wife, and she was very happy!"

With his latest winnings, Beaini is looking forward to giving his family a helping hand.

"I want to make sure the next generation of my family is set up comfortably," he told OLG, per the Sun and UPI.

"This is incredible," he added. "I feel awesome!"