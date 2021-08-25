OnlyFans Creators Say They've 'Lost Trust' in Platform After Pornography Ban Reversal: 'Not Happy'

"I want to be part of a platform that is not just tolerant of sex workers, but lovingly accepts them and stands up for them," says Courtney Tillia

OnlyFans creators are speaking out after a whirlwind week in which the platform announced it would ban sexually explicit content, only to later reverse that decision.

The latest move came Wednesday, when OnlyFans tweeted a statement explaining that they had suspended their planned Oct. 1 policy change because their platform "stands for inclusion" and they "have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community."

Following the announcement, model and life coach Courtney Tillia, as well as husband and wife duo Chris and Crystal Jackson, are speaking with PEOPLE about the platform's change of plans.

Though Tillia, a former teacher and mom of four, says she has been making a six-figure salary on OnlyFans, the reversal has led to a loss of trust.

"My initial reaction was like, 'Oh yay!' But then you come back to this moment of, 'Wait, you betrayed us from the beginning,'" Tillia, 34, tells PEOPLE. "Why is it a change now and why is the banking issue okay now?"

"I wanna know what Tim [Stokely, OnlyFans' founder and CEO] is going to do," she continues. "What happened initially was we felt like our content, our platform was taken overnight… and we were gonna lose everything. So what is he putting in place to ensure that they're protecting sex workers and our content is protected? It's like a relationship. You've done something to lose our trust, what are you gonna do?"

Crystal and Chris, who also claim making a six-figure salary on the platform, say they've had a positive relationship with OnlyFans management and wouldn't have been affected by the policy change, as their content is not X-rated.

However, the California parents understand why other creators are upset and confused, especially those who rely primarily on the platform for income.

"We can see why OnlyFans decided to go in the direction it originally was going in. It made sense from a business standpoint," Crystal, 45, says. "But to change your direction so dramatically, so soon, it's like, 'What was the thought process?'"

Adds Chris, 50: "Now, a lot of models are stuck with one foot in OnlyFans and one foot in some new platform and they're [worried] because they're like, 'What do I do? Do I go back?'"

Tillia notes that she was upset by how OnlyFans announced the news and she's now more inclined to abandon the platform altogether.

"They went to media [first] and then told their creators, and they did the same thing this morning," she says. "I'm not happy about it... It feels like [the reversal] is not coming from a genuine place."

"I'm looking at leaving because I want to be part of a platform that is not just tolerant of sex workers, but lovingly accepts them and stands up for them and it feels like [OnlyFans] didn't do that," she adds. "We're not gonna tolerate someone messing with our livelihood."

The Jacksons, however, say they will remain on the platform and continue to put out content featuring Crystal as a "modest and reserved, real-neighbor mom."

"We want to stay here for a while," Crystal previously told PEOPLE. "It's our fun little thing."

The subscription-based social media platform — which became famous for its racy content — announced last Thursday that it would "prohibit the posting of any content containing sexually explicit conduct" beginning on Oct. 1, 2021, saying the effort would ensure "long-term sustainability."

In the days since, several OnlyFans creators, including Tillia, have spoken out against the decision, claiming the company was turning its back on the people who made the app a household name.

Facing mounting criticism, Stokely blamed banks for the switch in an interview the Financial Times published Tuesday.

"The change in policy, we had no choice — the short answer is banks," Stokely said.

OnlyFans, based in the United Kingdom, has frequently run into issues due to financial institutions "flagging and rejecting" transactions, which ultimately led to their decision to move forward without X-rated content, he explained.

"This decision was made to safeguard [our users'] funds and subscriptions from increasingly unfair actions by banks and media companies — we obviously do not want to lose our most loyal creators," Stokely told the Financial Times.

One day later after the interview was published, OnlyFans tweeted, "Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard. We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators."