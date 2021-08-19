OnlyFans, App Famous for Racy Content, Will Ban Pornography in October

OnlyFans rose to fame as a social media platform that allowed users to make money with sexually explicit content

OnlyFans is making significant changes to its platform to ensure "long-term sustainability," the company announced — and that means doing away with what arguably made it famous.

The subscription-based social media platform skyrocketed in popularity by allowing users to sell access to personal photo and video content, many of which are sexual in nature.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

One California mom, Crystal Jackson, previously told PEOPLE she was making $150,000 a month from her suggestive photos available through OnlyFans.

But on Thursday, the company announced it would "prohibit the posting of any content containing sexually-explicit conduct" beginning on Oct. 1, 2021 — a significant reversal. OnlyFans says the change is necessary for its future prospects.

"In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines," the company says in a statement sent to PEOPLE. "Creators will continue to be allowed to post content containing nudity as long as it is consistent with our Acceptable Use Policy."

OnlyFans says the move is meant to comply with requests from banking and payout partners and will be providing more information in the coming days.

"We remain dedicated to our community of 130 million users and over 2 million creators that have earned over $5 billion on our platform," the company continues. "OnlyFans remains committed to the highest levels of safety and content moderation of any social platform. All creators are verified prior to being able to upload any content to OnlyFans, and all uploaded content is checked by automated systems and human moderators."

Notably, the company did not provide details into what it defines as "sexually-explicit conduct."

The announcement garnered much interest online, with many pointing out that sex workers will likely be negatively affected after helping the company establish itself.

"They literally built that site what a joke," actor Vincent Martella wrote in part on Twitter.